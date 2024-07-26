World’s largest Swiss flag returns for national day

Aug. 1: Biggest Swiss flag returns to the Säntis Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The giant Swiss flag will once again be displayed on the face of the Säntis mountain for the August 1 festivities.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

After failing to make an appearance last year due to bad weather, the huge flag, measuring 6,400 square meters and weighing more than 700 kilograms, will be unfurled along the mountain’s north slope on July 31 at 10:30 a.m.

Everything will, however, depend on weather conditions, according to the Säntis Bahn company, which operates the ski lift. The Säntis mountain is shared by the two cantons of Appenzell and the canton of St. Gallen.

Last year it was not possible to display the spectacular flag because of strong gusts of wind. Installing the flag requires the intervention of many people for whom complete safety must always be ensured.

The initiative is repeated every year to celebrate the national holiday, and in clear weather, the Swiss cross on a red background is visible from much of eastern Switzerland. The giant Swiss flag was first unfurled on the mountain’s north slope on July 31, 2009.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe