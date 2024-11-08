Films on demand decline in Switzerland

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Film viewings via subscription and streaming services fell in 2023 by 5% on the previous year. This is the first time these platforms have recorded a decline since detailed data became available in 2019.

This trend particularly affected documentaries (-8%) and European films (-9%), the Swiss Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reported on Friday. Conversely, animated films posted an increase in viewings (+4%).

+ Swiss voters decide to impose levy on streaming giants

For Swiss films, the increase was 13%, although their market share remained below 1%. American productions remain the most popular (71% of viewings), followed by European productions (21%).

