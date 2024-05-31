Geneva Motor Show to end after 100 years

In recent years, the Geneva event has had to compete with bigger, more popular shows in Munich and Beijing. Keystone/Martial Trezzini

The Geneva International Motor Show is to end after more than a century due to lower interest and a tough market environment, organisers said on Friday.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

The organisers of the show have encountered difficulties in their preparations for the 2025 edition, they said. The signals from the market in favour of another edition were poor.

When asking the manufacturers to prepare for the 2025 edition, “we had the impression that we were going against the market,” Alexandre de Senarclens, President of the Geneva International Motor Show Foundation, told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Friday.

+ Read more: The end of the Geneva Motor Show may be near, warns auto expert

The 2024 edition of the show was actually very promising, said its Director-General, Sandro Mesquita. After four years of absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organisers had succeeded in bringing together around 30 exhibitors, 2,000 journalists and a large audience.

The goal for 2025 was to double the size of the event. But “the signals we received were poor,” Mesquita said.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kc

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe