Lake Lucerne steamboat first Swiss ‘Treasure of European Film Culture’

The paddle steamer Schiller is the first location in Switzerland to be recognised as a ‘Treasure of European Film Culture’ by the European Film Academy. Keystone

A 118-year-old steamboat on Lake Lucerne has been recognised by the European Film Academy as an important place in film history.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

The Film Commission Lucerne & Central Switzerland announced on Wednesday that the paddle steamer Schiller would be the first location in Switzerland to be recognised as a ‘Treasure of European Film Culture’ by the European Film Academy. Scenes from the feature film La Chimera were shot on the ship in 2022.

This puts the steamship in the same league as the giant Ferris wheel in Vienna’s Prater (The Third Man) or the Trevi fountain in Rome (La Dolce Vita). The Academy wants to use the awards to help preserve places, landscapes, buildings and facilities for future generations, according to the press release.

The film La Chimera by Alice Rohrwacher is about the robbery of historical artefacts. It was shown to the public for the first time at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The European Film Academy will present this year’s awards on December 7, 2024, at the Lucerne Culture and Congress Centre, according to the press release.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe