Culture

Lugano unveils master plan to transform Swiss city by 2050

Lake Lugano and Monte San Salvatore in the background. At the bottom left are the courts of the Lugano Tennis Club, the indoor swimming pool, the theatre hall (Teatro Foce), the concert hall (Studio Foce) and the street Viale Castagnola. Overlooking Lake Lugano are the Lido Lugano and the Lake Lugano Sailing Club (harbour). In the centre, amidst the vegetation, the Liceo cantonale 1 of Lugano, on Tuesday, 21 June 2022, in Lugano. (KEYSTONE/Ti-Press/ Massimo Piccoli)
View of Lake Lugano, the city and the Monte San Salvatore mountain. Keystone - Ats / Ti-Press
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Lugano city authorities have presented a comprehensive plan aimed at transforming the Italian-speaking city in southern Switzerland and its diverse landscape by 2050.

This content was published on
3 minutes
RSI

The municipality of Lugano has requested CHF3 million ($3.47 million) from the city council to initiate the city’s future urban planning programme. The main element is the municipal master plan, a long-awaited strategy document presented by Lugano’s government earlier this month.

The initiative has faced delays, mainly due to the city council’s desire for unanimous approval, which took time.

The plan details important spatial planning changes by 2050. To achieve these goals, the city has been divided into nine areas, referred to as “constellations.” Lugano’s 75-square-kilometre territory (the second largest among Swiss cities after Zurich) is home to many different neighbourhoods, as outlined in the 245-page report. The future vision for the city includes harmonising regulatory plans and reducing the existing 23 neighbourhoods to 21.

Imagining Lugano in 2050

“The development of the municipal master plan draws on federal, cantonal, and municipal spatial planning policies. Based on these, the Paola Viganò Studio has created ‘four evocative images’ of Lugano’s future,” the Lugano authorities said in a press release.

Map of lugano
Part of the map of the Lugano Municipal Master Plan lugano.ch

The first “image” aims to reinforce neighbourhood identities and to improve mobility, local centres and social infrastructure. The second promotes nature conservation efforts, focusing on the Cassarate area on the northern shore of Lake Lugano and the surrounding chestnut forests. The third “image” foresees a vibrant cultural and congress centre to boost liveability. Finally, there is also a target to reduce urban heat zones and achieve zero CO2 emissions.

Each chapter of the strategy contains diverse proposals. For example, Lugano aspires to become a pilot city for ecological and social transition, and a Swiss hub for Mediterranean culture.

Project genesis and next steps

In view of the project’s complexity, the strategy was developed with the involvement of the general public. Local residents participated via debates and walking tours, contributing to the vision for Lugano’s future. These community initiatives will continue in the upcoming stages, the government explained.

The next steps include translating the plan’s guidelines into legislation as part of nine regulatory plans for the areas identified. The general aspects of the city strategy will also be turned into more detailed plans. This phase will require four years and several million Swiss francs.

“The zoning plans will be sent to the department of spatial planning, followed by a public consultation and city council approval. The plans will then be published with a right of appeal before final cantonal approval,” the government statement concluded.

Translated from Italian using DeepL/amva/sb

