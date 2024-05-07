Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
New Vatican Swiss Guard recruits sworn in

New Swiss Guard recruits in Rome.
Since the early 16th century, Swiss soldiers have been enlisted at the Vatican to protect the pope, his residence and the city’s borders. KEYSTONE/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The Pontifical Swiss Guard received 34 new recruits at a swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican on Monday. Swiss President Viola Amherd was also in attendance.

During the traditional oath taken in Italian, German and French, the guards swear to protect and defend the Pope and all his successors, at the risk of their lives.

The official ceremony took place in the Courtyard of Saint Damas at the Apostolic Palace in Rome, in an austere but festive atmosphere, in the presence of their families. The guards wore the colourful “Gran Gala” ceremonial uniform, which includes a suit of armour. It is also worn for the papal blessing “Urbi et Orbi” at Christmas and Easter.

A Swiss delegation was led by Swiss President Viola Amherd, the president of the House of Representatives, Eric Nussbaumer, and the president of the Senate, Eva Herzog.

The deputy chief of staff of the Swiss Army, Brigadier Jacques Frédéric Rüdin, and the representative of the Bishops’ Conference, Bishop Felix Gmür of Basel, were also present. This year’s host canton, Basel Country, was represented by the president of the cantonal government, Monica Gschwind.

The Pontifical Swiss Guard, founded by Pope Julius II on January 22, 1506, is responsible for protecting the pope and his residence. It has been led since 2015 by Colonel Christoph Graf.

In his speech, Graf underlined the “vocation of service”, referring to a note that Mother Teresa gave him: “The fruit of silence is prayer, the fruit of prayer is faith, the fruit of faith is love, the fruit of love is service, the fruit of service is peace.”

The Swiss Guard is responsible for controlling access to the Vatican and the Apostolic Palace, ensuring order and representation at papal ceremonies and state receptions, and protecting the College of Cardinals during the Vacancy of the Apostolic See.

The corps is made up of guards from all regions of Switzerland. Most come from canton Fribourg (17), followed by cantons Valais (16) and St Gallen (13).

Like every year, the swearing-in ceremony was held on May 6, to commemorate their resistance in defence of Pope Clement VII during the Sack of Rome by Charles V’s mercenary troops (May 6, 1527). During the battle, 147 Swiss Guards lost their lives.

On Monday morning, Pope Francis met the new recruits and urged them to “actively and intensely cultivate community life”.

Adapted from French/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

