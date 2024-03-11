Swiss cinema admissions rise thanks to Barbie and other blockbusters

Barbie, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Super Mario Bros, Movie and Oppenheimer helped push cinema admissions in Switzerland past the 10.5-million mark last year, an increase of 21% compared to 2022 but still 16% lower than the pre-pandemic average in 2019.

At 6.3%, the market share of Swiss films in 2023 was also higher than in the previous year, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) announced in Neuchâtel on Monday. The increase amounted to 1.2 percentage points. The Swiss films market share was significantly higher in German-speaking Switzerland than in the other language regions.

The original language of more than half of the Swiss films shown in Swiss cinemas last year was German or Swiss German.

Audiences are gradually returning to Swiss cinemas, the FSO continues. Admissions exceeded the ten-million mark for the first time since 2019. In 2023, 100 more films were shown in cinemas than in the previous year, but nine fewer new releases. The number of screenings was 5% lower than in 2022.

The decline in these two figures shows that the significant increase in admissions was mainly due to Hollywood blockbusters. The four films Barbie, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Super Mario Bros, Movie and Oppenheimer alone generated almost a quarter of all admissions.

According to the FSO, cinema prices have also risen slightly. In 2023, a movie ticket cost CHF16.30 ($18.6) on average in Switzerland. This was 2.6% more than in the previous year.

