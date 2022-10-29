Swiss claim record for the world's longest passenger train

The 1,910-metre-long train travelled on the UNESCO world heritage track in southeast Switzerland from Preda to Alvaneu on October 29, 2022. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

Switzerland’s largest private railway operator has set a new world record for the longest passenger train on a spectacular narrow gauge track through the Swiss Alps.

The Rhaetian Railway company train – comprising four engines and 100 carriages for a total length of 1,910 metres - travelled along the Albula/Bernina route from Preda to Alvaneu in southeast Switzerland on Saturday afternoon.

The entire journey of about 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) took about an hour. Rail fans lined the valley to watch the train wind its way through the Alps (see video below).

The world record was officially confirmed on site by Guinness World Records, Rhaetian Railway said in a statementExternal link. The previous world record of 1,732.9 metres dates from 1991.

Rhaetian Railway Director Renato Fasciati said the record attempt was intended to highlight some of Switzerland's engineering achievements and to celebrate 175 years of Swiss railways.

Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

The railway line is a monument to the pioneering days of railway building and has UNESCO World Heritage status. The Albula/Bernina railway line in southeast Switzerland runs over a total of 130 km and is considered one of the world’s most spectacular routes.

The UNESCO route from Thusis to Tirano passes 196 bridges, 55 tunnels and 20 towns along the way.

