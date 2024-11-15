Critics of proposed Swiss nuclear waste site want a referendum

It has been known since September 2022 that a nuclear waste repository is to be established in the municipality of Stadel in canton Zurich. The government and parliament will begin decision-making on the repository from 2029 and construction is scheduled to start in 2045.
However, even before the responsible authority submits the license application next week, resistance is spreading. A committee is demanding that even if parliament approves the repository, the people must also vote on the project.
More
More
Will nuclear waste ever be as welcome in Switzerland as it is in Sweden?
This content was published on
A site has finally been chosen to store Switzerland’s nuclear waste. But why didn’t the locals have a say in the matter?
“A decision with a million-year impact belongs before the people,” the opposition committee proclaimed while launching a national debate at a press conference in Bern on Friday. Such a complex issue requires the approval of the population of the whole of Switzerland, the committee added.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Multinational companies
Azeri fossil-fuel cash cow brings controversy to Switzerland
Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?
What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!
This content was published on
The only alternative to the UN Palestinian agency’s work in Gaza is to allow Israel to run services there, Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General, told reporters in Geneva on Monday.
Study reveals food culture differences between Switzerland and neighbours
This content was published on
Three-quarters of Swiss people consider eating to be a pleasurable, social activity, a new survey reveals. Healthy eating, however, plays a much less important role, it found.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.