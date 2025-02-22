Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss Social Democrats warn against rightwing populist wave at party conference

At the Social Democratic Party conference in Brig, the co-presidents warned against the current rightwing populist wave in European and world politics. For Mattea Meyer and Cédric Wermuth, cohesion and solidarity are more important than ever.

“Trump and his tech bros are destroying the foundations of democracy with fake news campaigns,” Meyer told the party delegates present on Saturday. “With their social media platforms, they flush hate messages into the timelines of millions of people every day.”

According to Meyer, Switzerland is not immune to these developments either. “The Swiss People’s is deliberately sowing hatred, its parliamentarians are inviting self-confessed rightwing extremists to the Federal Palace and former government minister Ueli Maurer is campaigning for the AfD,” said Meyer.

“In response to governments that want to destroy European cohesion, a Europe of people, freedom and social justice is needed,” said Wermuth. “In view of the current world situation, Europe as a continent must become a ray of hope.”

