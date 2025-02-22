Swiss Social Democrats warn against rightwing populist wave at party conference

SP warns of right-wing populist wave at party conference Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

At the Social Democratic Party conference in Brig, the co-presidents warned against the current rightwing populist wave in European and world politics. For Mattea Meyer and Cédric Wermuth, cohesion and solidarity are more important than ever.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de SP warnt am Parteitag vor rechtspopulistischer Welle Original Read more: SP warnt am Parteitag vor rechtspopulistischer Welle

“Trump and his tech bros are destroying the foundations of democracy with fake news campaigns,” Meyer told the party delegates present on Saturday. “With their social media platforms, they flush hate messages into the timelines of millions of people every day.”

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to Meyer, Switzerland is not immune to these developments either. “The Swiss People’s is deliberately sowing hatred, its parliamentarians are inviting self-confessed rightwing extremists to the Federal Palace and former government minister Ueli Maurer is campaigning for the AfD,” said Meyer.

“In response to governments that want to destroy European cohesion, a Europe of people, freedom and social justice is needed,” said Wermuth. “In view of the current world situation, Europe as a continent must become a ray of hope.”

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.