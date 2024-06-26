What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?
On September 18, former interior minister Berset will become the 15th Secretary General of the Strasbourg-based organisation – and the first ever Swiss in the job.
The Council of Europe, founded in 1949, draws up conventions to safeguard and promote democracy, human rights, and the rule of law in its 46 member states. As Secretary General, Berset will have his work cut out: war in Ukraine and fears of democratic erosion in Europe have put the Council in a tricky position – not to mention the fact that many are unaware of what it even does.
What do you think: do you see the Council of Europe as helping to safeguard European values? Which areas should Berset focus his efforts on in his five-year mandate? Have your say below.
A Swiss at the top of the Council of Europe
Alain Berset has the skills to communicate with people. He would do very well if he supported the programs teaching democracy in schools. He could focus on advising on the initiatives that people in Switzerland have to make their voice heard. He is the best person to support the Education for Youth programme which is one area that is related to his portfolio: fears of democratic erosion in Europe. Democratic erosion in Europe is the result of many factors, including a lack of knowledge of what democracy is in practice and the institutions that maintain democratic principles. This problem exists across the European Union can be addressed by teaching about democracy in Schools. Two books that are applicable are: DEMOCRACY PRINCIPLES AND GOVERNANCE: DEMOCRACIES IN EUROPE AND AUSTRALASIA, T.S.Elton. and: Democracy when the People are thinking. Revitalizing Our Politics Through Public Deliberation by James S. Fishkin.
Democratic erosion in Europe is also due to disinformation. A good book that address this is: Russian Political Warfare. Essays on Kremlin Propaganda in Europe and the Neighbourhood 2020-2023 by Anton Shekhovtsov 2023.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.
Mr A. Berset's main contribution is to himself.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.
Europe continues to want to dictate and impose its values on the world because it thinks it is the best, while in reality Europe is bringing war and misery with its stupid and irresponsible policies of confrontation with Russia.
We also saw its culpable collaboration with pharma during the Covid episode.
The Swiss people have expressed themselves clearly several times against union with Europe and we continue to have Swiss politicians who insidiously try to bring our country closer to the European Union which is positioning itself more and more in favour of war with Russia. Europe has largely positioned itself in fact by supplying arms for the Palestinian genocide.
Ultimately, as it sees its hegemonic position denied, Europe is positioning itself for war like a capricious child whose toy has been taken away.
Shame on Swiss politicians who continue their purely cosmetic collaboration.
SWI SWISSINFO.CH
@Altur
Dear Altur, what exactly is this "Europe" which is bringing war and misery? If you mean the Council of Europe, its explicit purpose is to try to prevent war and misery, and there's no evidence whatsoever that it has moved away from this. Btw its definition of Europe even stretches as far as Russia, which was a member of the Council until it invaded Ukraine.
@Altur
The Europe is the best. We have had prosperity, peace and security through the European Union and NATO these last 70 years. In the meantime Russia has had wars in Chechenya and now in Ukraine. In Africa it is creating chaos: giving arms to militia in exchange for cheap gold and other mineral resources which are dug out by the oppressed locals. Interference in Sudan, Chad, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Niger, Mali Burkina Fasio, Senegal, Gambia, Sudan, etc. Disinformation campaigns have evolved into Cyber warfare, read: Russian Political Warfare. Essays on Kremlin Propaganda in Europe and the Neighbourhood 2020-2023 by Anton Shekhovstov ISBN 13;978383821812, 535 pages in small print ! Prigozhin revealed, quote "The world was told that the invasion on 24 Feb was to denazifyUkraine..That they were going to attack us together with NATO. NATO was not attacking. ...There was nothing extraordinary happening. In 2014 Prigozhin created the Internet Research Agency, a trolling factory employing hundred working round the clock.In Africs disinformation was against the UN. The total traffic of his Patriot suite of websites mounted to 300 million unique visitors. The EU created EEAS East Stratcom Task force to counter Russia`s disinformation campaigns. copy and paste disinformation by trolls spread throughout the EU through Twitter, Facebook A DERLab spotted an archive of ten million tweets published by Prigozhins internet research agency. France exposed a mega Russian Disinformation campaign in 2023 to undermine western support for ukraine. Viginium reported Russian disinfo impersonating Le Figaro, Le Monde, Le Parisienne. Similarly German media as FAZ, Der Spiegel were targeted. "Its grotesque" said Alexander Alaphilippe, director of EU Disinfo Lab. Although Russia signed the Budapest agreement to protect Ukraine sovereignity in return for Ukraine giving up its nuclear arsenal which was the third largest in the world, Russia invaded Ukraine.
@Altur
RE quote "Europe is positioning itself for war like a capricious child" Europe is the second largest economy in the world after the US, progress is the result of honest trade in line with the rule of law. The capricious child, or should I say, the bully boy in the playground in Putin.
RE quote "Europe is positioning itself for war like a capricious child" Europe is the second largest economy in the world after the US, progress is the result of honest trade in line with the rule of law. The capricious child, or should I say, the bully boy in the playground in Putin.
The war in Ukraine was started by Putin. The war will end immediatly Putin calls his troops back in Russia where they belong. Ukraine is a sovereign country which Russia had promised to protect in the Budapest Agreement. Instead Russia invaded Ukraine. That is the Russian way of doing things.
RE: quote "Europe has largely positioned itself in fact by supplying arms for the Palestinian genocide." This has nothing to do with Russias invasion of Ukraine. You have copied the wrong information, clearly its trolling!
Berset is a good choice for the Council of Europe: he is multilingual and comes from a small, neutral country at the heart of Europe and not from a major EU country.. As a politician he has experienced being President and in working with a broad spectrum of political and cultural positions. As a left-leaning politician from a country with predominatly right-wing values and as health minister during the Covid pandemic he had to impose unpopular decisions and thus developed a reputation of being more forceful than expected. So a good choice for the Council but will he have the ambition and be able to make any any significant impact? Let's see....
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.
First of all, a good salary. As for the rest, we hope that his knowledge and experience will help to change the EU's deceitful attitude towards our country.
SWI SWISSINFO.CH
@jepyerly@websud.ch
Hi Yerly, despite the names, the EU (based in Brussels, Switzerland NOT a member) is very different to the Council of Europe (based in Strasbourg, Switzerland IS a member). But who knows: maybe Berset can impact the reputation/standing of Switzerland in Europe more generally, which could have some - very minor - effects on Swiss-EU relations.
Alain Berset has a good understanding of the impact of noise pollution on health. His office regarded tranquility as a precious resource and promoted integration of acoustic quality into urban development. He suggested that environment and public health be part of the courses of architecs to promote acoustic quality both inside apartment blocks and the environment around blocks. Words alone will not bring success when not supported by implementation of legislation and norms.
Mr. Berset has a very good understanding of the impact of noise on our health. The Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) regards tranquility as a precious resource and planning for peace and quite in settlement development provides citizens with a tranquil environment. FOEN wants to show that the design of quiet spaces is not an additional, useless building regulation but an opportunity to make the city more livable and says that more attention needs to be paid to the integration of acoustic quality into urban development. The fact that room quality depends not only on appearance but also on ocoustic quality. It has been suggested that courses for architecs include environment and public health, particularly the impact of noise on health through sleep deprevation. In this respect bakeries should not be mixed in with flats (refer to my contribution to Swissinfo on this). Civil Service enforcement of the Noise Abatement Ordinance and SIA Norm (architecs fail to provide the required insulation against noise in flats) needs to be given power. A good example of the impact of densifying already dense urban environments on the population is Hagenholz strasse Zurich, densification has been ongoing since 2021 with noise and inconvenience to citizens.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from IT.
Good morning, I think that Alain Berset can bring new air to the Council of Europe, derived from the tested Swiss political ability to mediate in a positive sense towards new horizons of anti-war community orientation and of an innovative socio-cultural and economic balance indispensable to the achievement of evolved goals of general development of perfectionism.
This is also addressed to non-EU countries, also for a well hoped-for prospect of Switzerland's entry into the EU, which I believe should be a natural point of reference for the countries of a united Europe, which I do not believe could be defined as such if Switzerland were to remain outside its context.
Kind regards!
Ignazio Alfarano
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
Sympathy and trust in a country that has to reinvent itself in order to be respected by the world elite for the next hundred years, which in the end is also part of our prosperity. In the meantime, nothing is more important than showing the world that not all the forces in Switzerland are cherry-pickers, even if, compared to the past, we really do come across as selfish miserly people who are constantly demanding but are hardly prepared to give anything. We find it difficult to move forward with change and act as if we don't need anyone, especially the bourgeois forces, while our entire prosperity, which we inherited from our parents, is based on a skill that we no longer have today: the ability to conclude trade agreements that are substantial for Switzerland through diplomatic skill. Neutrality today serves rogue states at best, but is not worthy of a democracy, we have no raw materials and are only in the middle of the field everywhere, and we could build up an elite of hackers. If we are not able to reinvent ourselves, we will fall into mediocrity like other countries before us. In the meantime, Berset can't do much more than ensure that we don't lose any more sympathy and he will certainly manage that, he is a very capable man.
SWI SWISSINFO.CH
@Femaleart
Thanks for your post, Femaleart. Are you maybe overly pessimistic about the future for Switzerland? According to a lot of rankings looking at things like competitiveness, salaries, life expectancy etc., the country is still much higher than "middle of the field". Even on innovation it's still ranked number one in Europe! But I'd be interested to hear more about how you think the country could reinvent itself. And whether more international cooperation - e.g. at the Council of Europe - can be part of this.
@Femaleart
rE quote "as selfish miserly people who are constantly demanding but are hardly prepared to give anything."
rE quote "as selfish miserly people who are constantly demanding but are hardly prepared to give anything."
Unbelieveable ! Switzerland sends out rivers of money in aid to Africa. Burkina Fasio in Africa was a success story thanks to Swiss aid developing schools. Now Burkina Fasio has been overtaken by military aided Russians, destroying all that had been developed !
@Femaleart
RE quote "Neutrality today serves rogue states at best, but is not worthy of a democracy, we have no raw materials and are only in the middle of the field everywhere, and we could build up an elite of hackers."
RE quote "Neutrality today serves rogue states at best, but is not worthy of a democracy, we have no raw materials and are only in the middle of the field everywhere, and we could build up an elite of hackers."
Does not make sense!
Alain Berset has a very interesting opportunity. Switzerland was united under a big crises of religions to emerge as a successful developed nation. Other places emerged as non successful developing nations. That emergence was under #TheWealthOfNations. Now the opportunity is for a critical mass of nations to be united under the emergence of what I coined as #TheWealthOfGlobalization.
The is based on three scenarios: 1) Continuity; 2) Tough Times; and 3) Rising Expectations. The artistic precedent of scenarios 1 and 3, were given by Alvin Toffler in his book “The Third Wave.” The Second Wave has an S Curve of learning different than the Third Wave S Curve of learning. Between those two curves is the “Tough Times” scenario similar to the European Middle Age.
On the Third Wave there are no developed countries yet. The opportunity is on the “Rising Expectations” where a successful global decentralized government to the image of the Swiss government will successfully emerge peacefully. I am ready to help in that effort. Earlier of my comments were under @gmh_upsa. I registered now as @gmh_upsa2.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
Alain Berset, like every person on a committee, is one more. It makes no difference whether he is Swiss or of x-nationality.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@pemaag
So negating everything is supposed to be the better solution? Then why write another comment, a comment like any other comment in a forum. Such a defeatist text certainly makes no difference, totally superfluous sorry.
SWI SWISSINFO.CH
@pemaag
I'm not sure that the job of assuming "overall responsibility for the strategic management of the Council of Europe" is as simple as being "one more". Whatever he manages to do with it, Alain Berset will have a lot of concrete and individual authority.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
I was born in Finland and personally experienced a lot of the Second World War. My father fought for Finland's independence for six years as a young man. At the end of the war he was captured and taken to a prison camp in Siberia. He was released in 1945.
If Finland had not agreed to hand over its wundersxhöne and important border areas to Russia as "ransom", there would have been no peace with Russia. Russia will never give up, history has shown that.
I think it would be important if Berset could take up this issue.
It is bitter for any independent country to give up parts of its territory. But if it would bring peace to Ukrania, it might be worth considering.
SWI SWISSINFO.CH
@Tuulala
Dear Tuulala, the Council of Europe is probably not the place where political talks to end a war will take place. But it does draft legal conventions to try to make sure that wars don't happen in the first place. What kind of agreements could it be discussing to make sure that, in the future, such a situation doesn't happen again?
Should Switzerland refuse protection to Ukrainian men of fighting age? I am a lady about 50 S status Donetsk. I must be under arrest, no courses, no places. 3.75 franks per day. So this program for women and kids of war zone. Maybe it's time support reality?
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), having failed after being refounded on the basis of a neo-capitalist ideology in 2014, no longer has a raison d'être internationally in a multipolar world.
Alain Berset, in his capacity as Secretary General, should create the "European Committee of the Red Cross", the ECRC, a powerful body, without power, capable of convincing people of the need to limit the number of victims in war, to protect them.
This power, capable of persuading, is achieved by promoting the values originally proposed by the founders of the ICRC in 1863-1864, proclaimed and reaffirmed in 1965 by 7 fundamental principles: Humanity / Impartiality / Neutrality / Independence / Voluntary service / Unity / Universality.
Power should not be confused with coercive power.
(In English, power is translated as "power politics" or power and strength, in German as "Macht Politik" or Macht und Kraft, according to Raymond Aron).
The Council of Europe has no power. It is the power of ideas that gives force to values and makes people act. In any case, I hope that Mr Berset will make use of this power.
SWI SWISSINFO.CH
@Michel Baumgartner
Why do you think an ECRC would be more effective than an ICRC? Wouldn't this make it more difficult to carry out missions and campaigns in countries outside Europe, which would not be members of the new organisation? And - if you say it should be more based on power of persuasion rather than practical or "coercive" power - would it still carry out concrete humanitarian missions in war zones, or rather limit itself to educating and preventing?
Engage with Russia. It's time to talk peace and whilst CoE may not have that authority, any and all reach-outs are a step in the right direction and counter to yet more bombings.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.
Why not Alain Berset at the Council of Europe? He might as well be an experienced statesman. But I think that there are too many international organisations, which overlap, which require energy, cost a lot of money, with little effectiveness for the life of people who suffer more and more from lack of means in this world where a few billionaires entertain the gallery.
SWI SWISSINFO.CH
@jepyerly@websud.ch
Thanks for the comment YERLY. Unfortunately it's not easy to cooperate internationally. As for costs, Switzerland contributes CHF12 million a year to the Council of Europe - whether that's "value for money" is difficult to say, but it's not astronomical in terms of overall spending. And for international organisations: where do you see most overlap? Should some organisations be reformed/combined? How would the CoE fit into the picture?
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
The Council of Europe is a paper tiger and is of little use to the continent. Decisions are made in the capitals of the individual countries or (unfortunately) by the EU in Brussels. So Alain Berset as Secretary General of the Council of Europe brings nothing to Switzerland except a somewhat questionable honour and, above all, costs. As far as I know, Switzerland has to pay for the Secretary General out of taxpayers' money. What does the suggestion "jeopardising the erosion of democracy in Europe" mean? From whom or from what should such a so-called undermining come? That is nonsense.
SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@Erika & Walter Brand
You're wrong three times over:
1) With the European Court of Human Rights ECHR, which is attached to the Council of Europe, there is a powerful instrument that influences the judicial systems of states and people's everyday lives.
2) The Secretary General is remunerated by the Council of Europe. The member states make contributions to the organisation, as is the case with any international organisation.
3) There is a broad consensus that the democracies in Europe are coming under pressure from illiberal political forces.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@Giannis Mavris
1) Foreign judges who are increasingly becoming legislators. No thanks. Most European states that are condemned by the ECtHR do not accept the judgements or ignore them. E.G. THE UK.
1) Foreign judges who are increasingly becoming legislators. No thanks. Most European states that are condemned by the ECtHR do not accept the judgements or ignore them. E.G. THE UK.
2) You may be right, but unfortunately not 100%.
3) That is your opinion - it is highly controversial and by no means a consensus. What are "illiberal political forces"? That is a vague term. Presumably you mean the parties on the right or left that you don't like?
SWI SWISSINFO.CH
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
@Erika & Walter Brand
1) That's not true - there are individual countries that ignore the judgements (and often do so strategically, factoring in the fines imposed). However, it is not the majority. On foreign judges: When you interact with foreign countries, you just have to deal with foreigners. In this case, they are judges after all. In bilateral relations or other multilateral organisations, it is often technocratically composed committees that make very far-reaching decisions. Do you prefer that?
Dear Capetonians
1) That's not true - there are individual countries that ignore the judgements (and often do so strategically, factoring in the fines imposed). However, it is not the majority. On foreign judges: When you interact with foreign countries, you just have to deal with foreigners. In this case, they are judges after all. In bilateral relations or other multilateral organisations, it is often technocratically composed committees that make very far-reaching decisions. Do you prefer that?
2) How is it 100% correct?
3) A democracy is not just about voting: An illiberal democracy means a system of government that has democratic elements but disallows or deliberately suppresses certain freedoms (plurality of parties, freedom of expression, freedom of the press, protection of minorities, etc.). And yes, it seems clear to me that there are more and more parties and governments like this.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.
He may say okay, the ECHR has condemned Switzerland for failing to take action on climate change, but we want to make up for that today, because we have become aware of this scourge, which is the most important at the moment. We also know that X number of nations are accusing us of a thousand evils. But it's always easier to look through Judah than to look at its rags.
In short, to put it simply, it's always easier to see the beam than the chaff, especially as with beams you build something solid, whereas with chaff... you might as well drink a mike shake, otherwise you're not making much sense.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from FR.
@Barn
With this over-industrialisation, this massacre of nourishing farmland for buildings and roads. It's much easier to blame cows that burp or fart, when we already have 300,000 fewer cows than in 1990. As far as biodiversity is concerned, unlimited concreting is the main negative factor, which also encourages flooding.
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
New job for Alain Berset as GENERAL Secretary of the Council of Europe. His impact will be limited to beautifully worded, elegant and eloquent phrases / motto "The main thing: General".
The following contribution has been automatically translated from DE.
Mr Berset may be a little "unconventional", but I think he is very well qualified as Secretary General of the Council of Europe. He will be a good ambassador for our country.
