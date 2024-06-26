What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The Council of Europe, founded in 1949, draws up conventions to safeguard and promote democracy, human rights, and the rule of law in its 46 member states. As Secretary General, Berset will have his work cut out: war in Ukraine and fears of democratic erosion in Europe have put the Council in a tricky position – not to mention the fact that many are unaware of what it even does.

What do you think: do you see the Council of Europe as helping to safeguard European values? Which areas should Berset focus his efforts on in his five-year mandate? Have your say below.

