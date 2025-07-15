Swiss population satisfied with life according to survey

Swiss population satisfied with life according to survey

In a survey, the population of German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland expressed general satisfaction with their lives. Respondents were less happy with politics and their personal finances, according to the online comparison service Moneyland.

When asked about their general life satisfaction, the participants in the survey scored an average of 7.3 out of a maximum of 10 points, Moneyland wrote in a press release on Tuesday. Compared to the last survey two years ago, this value has remained unchanged.

Respondents aged between 50 and 74 were the most satisfied. They awarded an average of 7.5 points. However, younger participants were not far behind (7.1 points), as the results showed. According to Moneyland, the differences by gender and language region were even smaller.

Family is what made Swiss respondents happy. Respondents from French-speaking Switzerland were particularly happy with their children and parents, according to the comparison service. The family also contributes to satisfaction in German-speaking Switzerland.

Rural regions dissatisfied with politics

Politics was a source of some dissatisfaction. At 5.5 points, Swiss politicians received the lowest score, according to the press release. The dissatisfaction was particularly evident among people from rural regions. People living in municipalities with fewer than 2,000 inhabitants scored an average of 4.9 points in this category.

Some would also like to see their personal finances in a better state. The private financial situation (5.7 points) and salary (5.9 points) did not score well in the survey in comparison. Men are more satisfied with their personal finances than women, the comparison service found. The higher the salary, the greater the satisfaction.

According to Moneyland, 1,500 people from German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland took part in the survey. The survey was conducted by the market research institute Ipsos in spring 2025.

