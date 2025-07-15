Swiss population satisfied with life according to survey
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss population satisfied with life according to survey
In a survey, the population of German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland expressed general satisfaction with their lives. Respondents were less happy with politics and their personal finances, according to the online comparison service Moneyland.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Schweizer Bevölkerung ist laut Umfrage mit dem Leben zufrieden
Original
When asked about their general life satisfaction, the participants in the survey scored an average of 7.3 out of a maximum of 10 points, Moneyland wrote in a press release on Tuesday. Compared to the last survey two years ago, this value has remained unchanged.
Respondents aged between 50 and 74 were the most satisfied. They awarded an average of 7.5 points. However, younger participants were not far behind (7.1 points), as the results showed. According to Moneyland, the differences by gender and language region were even smaller.
Family is what made Swiss respondents happy. Respondents from French-speaking Switzerland were particularly happy with their children and parents, according to the comparison service. The family also contributes to satisfaction in German-speaking Switzerland.
Rural regions dissatisfied with politics
Politics was a source of some dissatisfaction. At 5.5 points, Swiss politicians received the lowest score, according to the press release. The dissatisfaction was particularly evident among people from rural regions. People living in municipalities with fewer than 2,000 inhabitants scored an average of 4.9 points in this category.
More
More
Honesty over success: the true values of the Swiss population
This content was published on
Is honesty more important for a satisfied life than success? Yes, according to a major survey by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation.
Some would also like to see their personal finances in a better state. The private financial situation (5.7 points) and salary (5.9 points) did not score well in the survey in comparison. Men are more satisfied with their personal finances than women, the comparison service found. The higher the salary, the greater the satisfaction.
According to Moneyland, 1,500 people from German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland took part in the survey. The survey was conducted by the market research institute Ipsos in spring 2025.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
WHO ‘extremely concerned’ about growing vaccination scepticism
This content was published on
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), vaccination scepticism and a collapse in funding for vaccination campaigns pose a major threat to the health of the world's population.
High-net-worth individuals prioritise well-being over material possessions
This content was published on
The priorities of wealthy private individuals have shifted against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions and trade disputes. While spending on luxury goods is declining, demand for travel and experiences is unabated.
Swiss researchers sequence genome of 1918 Spanish flu virus
This content was published on
Researchers from the Universities of Basel and Zurich (UZH) have sequenced the genome of the Spanish flu virus, thanks to a sample taken from an 18-year-old Swiss boy who died in the city on the Limmat in 1918, when the pandemic spread around the world.
Environment director warns of increasing climate-related risks in Switzerland
This content was published on
The director of the Swiss Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) has warned of increasing climate-related risks in Switzerland in an interview with SonntagsBlick on Sunday.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.