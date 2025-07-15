The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Demographics

Swiss population satisfied with life according to survey

Swiss population satisfied with life according to survey
Swiss population satisfied with life according to survey Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss population satisfied with life according to survey
Listening: Swiss population satisfied with life according to survey

In a survey, the population of German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland expressed general satisfaction with their lives. Respondents were less happy with politics and their personal finances, according to the online comparison service Moneyland.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

When asked about their general life satisfaction, the participants in the survey scored an average of 7.3 out of a maximum of 10 points, Moneyland wrote in a press release on Tuesday. Compared to the last survey two years ago, this value has remained unchanged.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Respondents aged between 50 and 74 were the most satisfied. They awarded an average of 7.5 points. However, younger participants were not far behind (7.1 points), as the results showed. According to Moneyland, the differences by gender and language region were even smaller.

Family is what made Swiss respondents happy. Respondents from French-speaking Switzerland were particularly happy with their children and parents, according to the comparison service. The family also contributes to satisfaction in German-speaking Switzerland.

Rural regions dissatisfied with politics

Politics was a source of some dissatisfaction. At 5.5 points, Swiss politicians received the lowest score, according to the press release. The dissatisfaction was particularly evident among people from rural regions. People living in municipalities with fewer than 2,000 inhabitants scored an average of 4.9 points in this category.

More

Some would also like to see their personal finances in a better state. The private financial situation (5.7 points) and salary (5.9 points) did not score well in the survey in comparison. Men are more satisfied with their personal finances than women, the comparison service found. The higher the salary, the greater the satisfaction.

According to Moneyland, 1,500 people from German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland took part in the survey. The survey was conducted by the market research institute Ipsos in spring 2025.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
24 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
54 Likes
60 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Would you work for your municipality or country for free?

The Swiss militia system gives many people political responsibility but no salary. Would that be something for your country?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Millionaires prioritise well-being over material possessions

More

High-net-worth individuals prioritise well-being over material possessions

This content was published on The priorities of wealthy private individuals have shifted against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions and trade disputes. While spending on luxury goods is declining, demand for travel and experiences is unabated.

Read more: High-net-worth individuals prioritise well-being over material possessions
Spanish flu: virus genome deciphered a century later

More

Swiss researchers sequence genome of 1918 Spanish flu virus

This content was published on Researchers from the Universities of Basel and Zurich (UZH) have sequenced the genome of the Spanish flu virus, thanks to a sample taken from an 18-year-old Swiss boy who died in the city on the Limmat in 1918, when the pandemic spread around the world.

Read more: Swiss researchers sequence genome of 1918 Spanish flu virus
Three inmates attempt to escape from Sion prison

More

Prison escape foiled by Swiss police

This content was published on Three inmates attempted to escape from Sion prison on Sunday morning. Their capture required a major police operation.

Read more: Prison escape foiled by Swiss police

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR