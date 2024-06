Denmark raises threat level for destructive cyber attacks to 3 on 5-level scale

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark has raised its threat level assessment for destructive cyber attacks against companies, organisations and authorities in the country to three on a five-level scale, the defence minister said on Tuesday.

The Danish Centre for Cyber Security raised its threat level for destructive cyber attacks to ‘middle’ from ‘low’, Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told a press conference.