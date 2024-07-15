Dollar Gains and Treasuries Slump on Trump Bets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The dollar advanced and Treasuries fell as investors ratcheted up wagers that Donald Trump would win the US presidential election after an assassination attempt.

The greenback strengthened against all other Group-of-10 currencies, the Mexican peso slipped and Bitcoin touched its highest in nearly two weeks. The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed six basis points to 4.24%, as the gap with two-year debt widened to the most since January.

The moves reflect bets on the prospect of the Republican’s return to the White House ushering in looser fiscal policy and higher tariffs, which are generally viewed as likely to benefit the dollar and weaken Treasuries.

In equities, Europe’s Stoxx 600 index dropped as weak Chinese economic growth figures pulled miners lower. Luxury stocks were the biggest drag, with Burberry Group Plc slumping 8% after the company suspended its dividend. Swatch Group AG sank after a disappointing update. US futures contracts pointed to a higher open on Wall Street later.

“If Trump emerges as an even more obvious winner, then we should see the bear-steepener we saw after the debate,” said Michael Purves at Tallbacken Capital. “In terms of equities, I don’t think this changes the trajectory at the overall level, though some stocks which will benefit from lower corporate taxes and lower regulation.”

In Asia, equities slipped, with Chinese stocks in Hong Kong extending losses after data showed weakening momentum in the world’s second-largest economy.

In moves reflecting the ripple effects of US political developments around the world, shares of South Korean defense and nuclear energy firms climbed, while a Chinese company whose local-language name sounds like “Trump Wins Big” soared. Bitcoin topped $62,000 on Monday, in response to the former president’s pro-crypto stance.

To be sure, there’s still plenty of room for surprises with almost four months to go in the US election campaign.

Monday’s action also follows what many considered a watershed week in the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation, with economic reports bolstering bets on two rate cuts in 2024. Both Chair Jerome Powell and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly are due to speak later on Monday.

China

The decline in Chinese stocks in Hong Kong Monday partly reflects “an element of front running the increased odds of 60% tariffs placed on Chinese exports” following a potential Trump win, Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone, wrote in a note.

Traders are also focused on the Third Plenum, a meeting of China’s top leadership that starts Monday, for policy support after economy grew at the worst pace in five quarters.

Metals, including iron ore and copper, rose on the soft economic data, buttressed by expectations the country will announce stimulus measures.

“I guess the weak release is a good set up for the Third Plenum to look into more constructive policies to support the economy,” said Vey-Sern Ling, managing director at Union Bancaire Privee.

Key events this week:

Eurozone industrial production, Monday

US Empire State Manufacturing, Monday

Goldman Sachs earnings, Monday

Jerome Powell is interviewed by David Rubinstein, Monday

Fed’s Mary Daly speaks, Monday

Germany ZEW survey expectations, Tuesday

US retail sales, business inventories, Tuesday

Morgan Stanley, Bank of America earnings, Tuesday

Fed’s Adriana Kugler speaks, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

US housing starts, industrial production, Wednesday

Fed Beige Book, Wednesday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed manufacturing, Conference Board LEI, Thursday

Fed’s Mary Daly, Lorie Logan and Michelle Bowman speak, Thursday

Fed’s John Williams, Raphael Bostic speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5% as of 8:11 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0886

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.96 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2765 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2965

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 4.6% to $62,886.74

Ether rose 4.8% to $3,355.15

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.22%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.48%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.10%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.2% to $84.85 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,402.09 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Ruth Carson, David Finnerty, John Cheng and Zhu Lin.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.