Dollar Gains on Report China Mulling Weaker Yuan: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The dollar strengthened after a report that Chinese leaders are considering allowing their currency to weaken as they brace for higher tariffs under a second Donald Trump presidency.

The offshore yuan dropped as much as 0.5% to 7.2921 per dollar before trimming declines, after Reuters reported that policymakers are mulling the possibility of allowing the yuan to depreciate. Some investors have speculated Beijing will abandon its current policy of maintaining a stable currency, allowing it to weaken to compensate for any tariff impact.

The report from China jolted markets that were in a lull ahead of key US inflation data. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 pared modest gains, while a gauge of the dollar jumped to a two-week high. Europe’s Stoxx 600 benchmark fell along with a gauge of emerging-market equities, while South Africa’s rand led developing-nation currencies lower.

The US CPI, expected later Wednesday, will offer Federal Reserve officials another look at price pressures ahead of their policy meeting next week. Swap trading projects about an 85% chance of a quarter-point rate reduction this month. Meanwhile, China’s two-day Central Economic Work Conference is expected to map out policies for next year, with traders emboldened by stimulus signals from top leaders.

“The market is seeking evidence to support continued rate cuts” in the US, said Kimmy Tong, global market & FX strategist at Everbright Securities International. “Given that US CPI data has gradually rebounded since October, the importance of the November CPI data is crucial for justifying two rate cuts in the first half of 2025.”

Among individual movers in Europe, Zalando SE shares slumped after the German retailer agreed to buy rival About You Holding SE, offering a premium of about 67% to Tuesday’s closing price. About You shares surged.

Oil edged higher ahead of the US inflation data and a monthly report from OPEC that will provide a snapshot on the market.

Key events this week:

US CPI, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 8:08 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0499

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 151.64 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.2759 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2743

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $97,709.03

Ether rose 0.7% to $3,667.1

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.22%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.11%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.31%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.2% to $72.36 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

