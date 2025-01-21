Dollar Jumps as Trump Plans Mexico, Canada Tariffs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The dollar rallied and Asian stocks briefly erased opening gains after US President Donald Trump said he was considering enacting previously threatened tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting next month.

The greenback strengthened against all its Group-of-10 peers except the yen after Trump said he was planning to enact tariffs of as much as 25% on Mexico and Canada by Feb. 1. Treasuries rose. Benchmark share indexes gained in Australia and Hong Kong and were little changed in China after Trump opted against announcing any new Chinese tariffs on his first day in office.

“The tariff respite was short-lived, as expected, with the latest headline signaling that tariffs have been delayed but not averted,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets. “However, it seems like Canada and Mexico are in the focus but negotiation hopes are kept alive for China, suggesting China markets may still be supported.”

Bloomberg’s dollar gauge rose as much as 0.7% after being lower on the day at the start of Asian trade. The Canadian dollar slid 1.4% and the Mexican peso slipped 0.9%. US Treasury 10-year yields declined 7 basis points to 4.55%.

Investors had been on tenterhooks for the first executive orders to stem from the White House after Trump vowed to quickly implement his “America First” agenda. Since his November election victory, everything from the Australian dollar to European equities have been whipsawed on concern widespread tariffs would add to global trade frictions, while the dollar surged as the Federal Reserve turned more cautious on easing policy.

“We’re thinking in terms of 25% on Mexico and Canada, because they’re allowing vast numbers of people,” into the country, Trump said in response to questions from reporters, in comments made at the Oval Office. “I think we’ll do it February 1.”

Trump refrained from unveiling any China-specific tariffs on his first day in office, instead ordering his administration to address unfair trade practices globally and investigate whether Beijing had complied with a deal signed during his first term.

The 25% figure for Canada and Mexico is “aggressive, and the tight Feb. 1 deadline leaves little time for negotiation,” said Kok Hoong Wong, head of institutional equities sales trading at Maybank Securities. “Hong Kong and China may not be insulated from this.”

Key events this week:

UK jobless claims, unemployment, Tuesday

Canada CPI, Tuesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde and other officials speak at Davos, Wednesday

South Korea GDP, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

Trump will join the World Economic Forum for an online “dialogue”

Japan CPI, rate decision, Friday

India, euro area, UK PMIs, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink speak at Davos, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 11:11 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.1%

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.1%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0377

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 155.32 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.3% to 7.2834 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $102,014.39

Ether fell 0.5% to $3,263.7

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 4.54%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 1.180%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.42%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.5% to $76.74 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,720.75 an ounce

