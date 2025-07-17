Dollar Rises, Bonds Dip After Trump-Powell Saga: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The dollar recouped some of Wednesday’s losses and Treasuries slipped after markets had a volatile session on speculation about the future of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The greenback gained versus all its Group-of-10 peers, resuming this month’s advance. The yen weakened to 148.39 per dollar as some strategists predicted a possible slide past 150. Contracts for the S&P 500 were flat, following a gain in the US stocks after President Donald Trump played down the prospect he may soon fire Powell. Futures for European shares rose and Asian stocks extended gains as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s earnings beat estimates.

Treasuries dipped across the curve with yields on the 10-year rising almost two basis points to 4.47%. Yields on the 30-year bonds are still above the 5%-mark.

Speculation about Powell whipsawed US markets Wednesday before Trump’s clarifications soothed concerns. Trump wants lower interest rates, the cause of his unhappiness with Powell, just as New York Fed President John Williams defended the central bank’s restrictive stance saying it’s entirely appropriate.

“The Trump administration’s repeated attacks on Powell, and Trump’s insistence that he will only pick a new chair who cuts interest rates, has raised concerns over the central bank’s continued independence,” wrote Aaron Chwee, head of wealth advisory at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.

In tariff news, Trump said he would send letters to more than 150 countries notifying them of tariff rates and that the levies imposed could be 10% or 15%. Trump also dialed down his confrontational tone with China in an effort to secure a summit with counterpart Xi Jinping and a trade deal.

Top bosses at some of Wall Street’s biggest banks emphasized the importance of an independent Fed.

Bank of America Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Solomon joined JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon in stressing how critical the Fed’s autonomy is. Moynihan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the Fed was “set up to be independent.”

A Trump dismissal of Powell would be an underpriced risk that could trigger a selloff in the dollar and Treasuries, Deutsche Bank AG’s George Saravelos recently said. If Trump were to force Powell out, the subsequent 24 hours would probably see a drop of at least 3% to 4% in the trade-weighted dollar, as well as a 30 to 40 basis point fixed-income selloff, he said.

“The immediate crisis may have passed, though we doubt we are entirely done with this saga,” said Michael Feroli, chief US economist at JPMorgan.

Corporate Highlights:

Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. abandoned its ¥6.77 trillion ($45.8 billion) bid to buy Seven & i Holdings Co., saying the Japanese operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores had refused to engage meaningfully during the almost yearlong pursuit.

Novartis AG raised its profit outlook after reporting better-than-expected results for the latest quarter.

Volvo AB reported better-than expected second-quarter earnings as signs of a recovery in Europe while Swatch Group AG reported another six months of falling sales and profit.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:49 a.m. London time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.3%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.9%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.1%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1623

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 148.38 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1810 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3396

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $118,674.95

Ether fell 0.2% to $3,373.78

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.47%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined 1.5 basis points to 1.555%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.34%

Commodities

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $3,337.24 an ounce

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $66.70 a barrel

