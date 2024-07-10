Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Don’t wait for November to aid Ukraine, Zelenskiy urges in Washington address

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged U.S. political leaders in Washington on Tuesday not to wait for the outcome of America’s November presidential election to move forcefully to aid his country against Russia’s invasion.

“Everyone is waiting for November. Americans are waiting for November, in Europe, Middle East, in the Pacific, the whole world is looking towards November and, truly speaking, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin awaits November too,” Zelenskiy said, speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on the eve of the NATO summit.

“It is time to step out of the shadows, to make strong decisions … to act and not to wait for November or any other month.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
37 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR