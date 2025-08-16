Switzerland could produce up to 5Mt of emissions annually by 2050

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
The study analysed the global ecological footprint of a "net-zero Switzerland". Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Two to five megatonnes of CO2 equivalents per year: this is the amount of greenhouse gas emissions that Switzerland is still expected to produce annually in 2050, even if it achieves its goal of reducing emissions to net zero.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This is shown by a study by the Paul Scherrer Institute, which was published in the journal Nature Communications Earth & Environment. The study analysed the global ecological footprint of a “net-zero Switzerland”.

The fact that net zero does not really mean zero is due to the fact that Switzerland continues to generate emissions outside its borders. The study estimates that these indirect emissions currently account for around a quarter of Switzerland’s total emissions.

The researchers took a holistic view of emissions: for example, the operation of an electric car also causes emissions through the battery and the construction of the electricity grid.

Translated from German with DeepL/gw

