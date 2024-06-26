Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

EU’s new Anti-Money Laundering Authority is now official, seeks chair

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Tom Sims

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The regulation that sets up the European Union’s new agency to combat money laundering went into force on Wednesday, and the authority already has its first job posting: the position of chair.

Candidates have until July 8 to apply to head the Frankfurt-based agency that expects to employ about 430 people and is set to open next year. The annual salary for the position is nearly 290,000 euros ($310,000).

Earlier this year, the EU named Frankfurt as the home of the Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA). Previously the bloc lacked any pan-EU body to control dirty money.

“Money laundering and the financing of terrorism are major concerns for the EU. They pose major risks to the EU’s economy and financial system, and to the security of its citizens,” the job posting reads.

The European Commission aims to identify a shortlist of at least two candidates, with a final selection by the beginning of 2025.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner lobbied for the AMLA to be based in Frankfurt, which is already home to the European Central Bank and the EU’s insurance supervisor.

Lindner said on social media platform X that Wednesday marked an important step in fighting money laundering.

“Honest citizens and honest business people are hurt when clans and mafia … are able to launder money on a grand scale,” he said.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has been criticised for failing to do enough to tackle money laundering.

The AMLA plans to post other jobs for legal officers and experts from December.

($1 = 0.9362 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Miranda Murray and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
12 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Ying Zhang

What measures have been taken to prevent floods in your area?

Have you ever experienced a flood event? Have you witnessed a significant increase in flooding where you live? What measures have been taken in your country to prevent recurrent flooding? Are these measures effective?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR