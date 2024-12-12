EU, Swiss Reach Immigration Accord, Bringing Broader Deal Closer

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland and the European Union reached a compromise on immigration, overcoming a major sticking point and potentially paving the way for a new deal on bilateral relations, according to people familiar with the talks.

The provisional accord involves a reworked safeguard immigration clause for Switzerland, seen as a way to help the government sell any deal to voters in a referendum. However, Switzerland can’t implement the brake unilaterally, but needs the agreement of the EU or approval of an arbitration tribunal, according to the people, requesting anonymity because the discussions are private.

The ability of the tribunal to approve measures limiting immigration helps overcome Swiss reluctance to accept that they won’t be able to stop the flow of EU citizens across the border by themselves.

Switzerland has a complicated relationship with the bloc, and some political parties say closer relations will lead to unchecked immigration and threats to sovereignty. The current round of talks formally started in March, but it’s part of a decades-long process that’s faced multiple setbacks, including Switzerland’s shock decision to walk away from an agreement three years ago.

In return for the EU safeguard clause, Switzerland agreed to treat EU students at Swiss universities the same way as domestic ones and to not raise tuition fees for them, the people added. The Swiss also committed to keep the number of students from the bloc in the country stable.

The last open point in the negotiations is the amount Switzerland pays into the EU’s coffers for access to its internal market. The size of these so-called cohesion payments is intended to be agreed in the coming days, the people said.

Switzerland’s government is expected to decide on the deal on Dec. 20, the people said, adding that the legal text will be finalized later.

A European Commission spokesperson said that talks are continuing. A spokesperson for the Swiss foreign ministry also said that talks are ongoing, adding that the government will deal with the topic again “in due course.”

