EU countries to add 10 new individuals and entities to Iran sanctions – sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU countries have agreed to add 10 new individuals and entities to the Iran sanctions list, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

One of the sources said the move is related to Iran’s support of armed proxies in the Middle East and the Red Sea region as well as the country’s military support for Russia.

European Union leaders previously agreed to step up sanctions against Iran after Tehran’s missile and drone attack on Israel.