Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

EU countries to provide up to 60% of $50 billion loan for Ukraine, Italy says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

ROME (Reuters) – European Union countries are set to provide up to 60% of the $50 billion loan that the Group of Seven major democracies have pledged to raise for Ukraine backed by income from frozen Russian assets, Italy’s economy minister said on Friday.

The G7 plan for Ukraine is based on a multi-year loan using future revenues from some $300 billion of impounded Russian sovereign funds, the bulk of which are blocked in the European Union.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting between European finance ministers in Luxembourg, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said EU states would contribute between “50 and 60%” of the loan disbursement.

His remarks appear to clash with those of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who at the end of the G7 summit in Italy this month said that European states would not be directly involved for now in the issuance of the $50 billion loan.

“We will start discussing the share for the U.S., Canada, Japan and the UK,” Giorgetti added.

Russian central bank reserves and other sovereign assets were frozen under G7 sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Around 190 billion euros of the assets are held in Euroclear, a Belgium-based central securities depository, making the EU a key player in any plan to make use of the assets. The United States holds about $5 billion.

($1 = 0.9358 euros)

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
75 Likes
79 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR