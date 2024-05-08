EU court says European parliament cannot deny FOI request about convicted lawmaker

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union’s General Court ruled on Wednesday that the European Parliament could not deny a Freedom of Information request for documents sought by transparency activists about an unidentified member of the EU Parliament convicted of a crime.

“The European Parliament must give access, in the interests of public scrutiny, to information relating to a Member of the European Parliament who has been convicted in a court of law”, the court said in a statement.