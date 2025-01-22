Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

EU Should Talk to US Before Retaliating on Tariffs, Kukies Says

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — German Finance Minister Joerg Kukies suggested the European Union might be in a better position if it talks with the US about potential trade tariffs instead of immediately imposing countermeasures.

“I would say let’s talk before we think about retaliation,” Kukies said Wednesday in a Bloomberg TV interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “I wouldn’t want talk about retaliation if there is nothing yet to retaliate to and who knows, maybe the way I understood the president’s yesterday there is also scope for discussions.”

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for the EU to buy more American oil and gas if the bloc wants to avoid tariffs. Brussels, as well as some Asian governments, are considering purchasing more energy from the world’s biggest producer of crude and exporter of liquefied natural gas. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen floated the idea last year that imports from the US could replace the bloc’s consumption of Russian LNG.

“Germany is already importing very, very substantial amounts of oil and gas from the United States and for us the security of supply of the transition energy is extremely important,” he said. “No matter how policy is formed, it’s always in our interest to be close to our biggest ally and to strengthen the transatlantic relationship.”

Trump’s return to the White House comes at a difficult time for Europe’s largest economy, which shrank for a second consecutive year in 2024 and is unlikely to grow much in 2025. Sluggish demand in key industrial sectors, waning exports to China and high energy prices in the wake of Russia’s war against Ukraine hit the country hard.

–With assistance from Iain Rogers.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
56 Likes
100 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
20 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
76 Likes
108 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR