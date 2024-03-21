European Investment Bank should finance nuclear, Belgium PM De Croo says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday he is in favour of involving the European Investment Bank in the financing of new nuclear projects.

“There is no lack of private financing. Quite the contrary, what lacks is the right circumstances to get private financing going and a multilateral bank should be a lever to multiply investment,” De Croo said at a nuclear conference held in Brussels.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said at the same conference that since the last international conference on climate, COP 28, every country now agrees the nuclear energy is part of the climate solution.

“Many decisions of financial institutions depend on governments wanting something or not opposing it,” he said at the same conference.