European Shares Dip With Focus on Inflation Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European equities dipped on Tuesday as traders’ focus turned to regional inflation data and what it holds for the European Central Bank’s interest rate path.

The Stoxx 600 pulled back 0.4%, lead by losses in banks and insurance sectors. The retreat follows after the regional benchmark posted its biggest gain since November in the previous session. US stock futures were little changed.

French inflation accelerated in December, supporting the ECB’s plan to only lower interest rates gradually. Still, the euro pared earlier gains after the French print came in slightly lower than expect. A euro-area release later Tuesday will likely show an uptick in inflation to 2.4% from 2.2%.

For stocks, “this morning’s dip is just a technical pullback,” said David Kruk, head of trading at La Financiere de l’Echiquier in Paris. The inflation data is unlikely to alter market direction as “Europe’s number one problem is growth, not inflation,” he said.

In the broader market, traders are still grappling with the prospect of rising trade tensions after Donald Trump denied a report that he might moderate plans for across-the-board tariffs when he retakes the White House. Washington’s move to blacklist some Chinese companies, including Tencent Holdings Ltd., is another reminder of growing frictions.

Tencent fell as much as 8% in Hong Kong, with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. also losing ground after the Pentagon included them in a list that labeled several Chinese firms military entities.

In currency markets, the dollar dipped 0.2% to extend Monday’s losses. US Treasuries edged higher after the yield on the 30-year note climbed to the highest in more than a year on Monday. Bitcoin topped $100,000.

The Canadian dollar turned flat after advancing following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation as head of the Liberal Party.

Also on investors’ minds is Friday’s US jobs report that is expected to show employers tempered hiring to wrap up a year of moderating yet still-healthy labor market. The data is unlikely to alter the view of Fed officials that they can slow the pace of rate cuts amid a durable economy and inflation that’s dissipating only gradually.

Fed Governor Lisa Cook said Monday that policymakers can proceed more cautiously amid a sturdy labor market and lingering inflation pressures.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Tuesday

US job openings, trade, ISM services, Tuesday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Tuesday

Eurozone PPI, consumer confidence, Wednesday

US ADP employment, Fed minutes, consumer credit, Wednesday

Fed’s Christopher Waller speaks, Wednesday

China CPI, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

US state funeral and national day of mourning for former President Jimmy Carter is a federal holiday, Thursday

Fed’s Patrick Harker, Thomas Barkin, Jeff Schmid and Michelle Bowman speak, Thursday

Japan household spending, leading index, Friday

US jobs report, consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4% as of 8:26 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.6%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0407

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 157.45 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.3373 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.2535

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $101,789.51

Ether was little changed at $3,667.29

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.62%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.44%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.60%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.3% to $76.10 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,644.35 an ounce

