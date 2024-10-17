European Shares Rise as ECB Seen Delivering More Rate Cuts

(Bloomberg) — European stocks edged higher Thursday, as traders priced more interest rate cuts ahead from the European Central Bank and the technology sector stabilized after two days of losses.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up 0.5% as of 10:20 a.m. in London. Banks led gains, as Nordea Bank Abp jumped after improving its full-year outlook and outlining a share buyback program. Chip stocks advanced after Taiwan’s TSMC posted better-than-projected quarterly earnings, helping the sector overcome recent disappointment over ASML Holding NV’s result.

Among individual movers, Nokia Oyj declined as sales undershot analysts’ estimates, while Pernod Ricard SA rose as analysts expressed relief that the French company had reiterated guidance. Sartorius AG soared as the German lab equipment maker’s order trends reassured investors.

“While it is still very early in the season and there are only a bunch of data points to work with, we are seeing stocks rally today after missing on the quarter, but not warning on the year” said Carl Dooley, head of EMEA trading at TD Cowen, describing this as a possible “inflection point in price action.”

On the downside, mining stocks fell as China’s latest attempt to boost the property market failed to impress, sending iron ore prices tumbling.

Attention now turns to the ECB meeting where rates are expected to be cut by another quarter-point, according to a Bloomberg poll. However, investors are more focused on President Christine Lagarde’s post-meeting press conference to see how much more policy-easing she might signal to support the flagging euro-area economy.

With revised data showing inflation at 1.7% last month — below the 2% goal — analysts see the ECB decreasing deposit rates this week and at every meeting through March.

Cristina Gavin, fund manager at Ibercaja Gestion, expects two 25 basis-point rate cuts by year-end.

“We will have to pay attention to the speech after the meeting and especially to the tone that Lagarde uses at the press conference, which will give us clues about what we can expect going forward for the next meetings, especially for 2025,” she added.

