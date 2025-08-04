European Stocks Advance, Swiss Stocks Drop on Shock US Tariff

(Bloomberg) — European shares traded higher, while the Swiss market declined as traders had their first opportunity to react to US President Donald Trump’s punitive 39% export tariff on the country.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was 0.8% higher by 2 p.m. in London, with banks and insurance stocks among leading gainers. Health care shares underperformed.

Switzerland’s benchmark SMI Index was 0.4% lower, having earlier declined as much as 1.9% as trading resumed following Friday’s public holiday. The tariff announced last week is one of the steepest globally, and the Swiss government said Monday it is determined to give the US better terms on trade as it seeks an improved deal.

“It remains to be seen what impact the Swiss tariffs will have. This is partly because there is always the possibility that Switzerland is able to negotiate improved terms,” said Daniel Murray, chief executive officer of EFG Asset Management.

UK lenders soared after they won a major reprieve in a pivotal UK car finance case. Close Brothers Group Plc jumped 21% while Lloyds Banking Group Plc climbed 7.6%.

The main European index is coming off its worst week since April following the latest salvo of US tariffs and a weaker-than-expected American jobs report, amid signals that markets could be poised for a repeat of the summer corrections of 2023 and 2024.

