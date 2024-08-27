European Stocks Advance With Earnings in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European shares gained after a largely range-bound session in Asia, as investors await key corporate earnings for fresh trading cues.

The Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.3% at the open, led by basic resources after the world’s biggest miner, BHP Group Ltd., posted full-year profit broadly in line with expectations, with revenue from iron ore and copper increasing despite a deteriorating Chinese demand outlook. Peers Anglo American Plc and Rio Tinto Plc rose more than 1.5% each.

US equity futures were steady following Monday’s tech-led losses on Wall Street. A gauge of Asian stocks fell 0.1%, snapping a three-day winning streak after rising over 11% from Aug. 5 through Monday. Treasury yields and the dollar were steady.

Markets are taking a breather after a strong run earlier this month, driven by growing conviction that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates in September. Nvidia Corp.’s keenly anticipated financial results are due on Wednesday, as investors look for further clarity on demand induced by artificial intelligence, the backbone of this year’s gains, amid concerns about pricey valuations. The tech giant’s shares fell 2.3% on Monday.

“Elevated valuations against a backdrop of a slowing economy has led to our cautious tone in the near term,” said Brent Schutte, chief investment officer at Northwestern Mutual. “While the S&P 500 has posted strong gains this year, the performance has been driven almost exclusively by the handful of tech juggernauts — meaning other stocks in the index are trading at much lower multiples and could benefit should the market broaden.”

Japanese shares were among the few bright spots in Asia, registering modest gains as small caps and domestic-oriented firms benefited from a firmer yen.

Chinese consumption stocks were in the spotlight after PDD Holdings Inc. fell by a record. A warning of slow sales by Temu’s owner was the latest disappointment from the sector, where the country’s biggest consumer companies have reported revenue misses. The Hang Seng Tech Index declined much as much as 1.8%.

US inflation figures this week will likely reinforce that long-awaited rate cuts are coming soon, while a reading on consumer spending is seen indicating that the central bank has been successful at keeping the expansion intact.

Economists see the personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy — the Fed’s preferred measure of underlying inflation — rising 0.2% in July for a second month. That would pull the three-month annualized rate of so-called core inflation down to 2.1%, a smidgen above the central bank’s 2% goal.

Fed Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said it’s appropriate to begin cutting rates, while her Richmond counterpart Thomas Barkin said he still saw upside risks for inflation, though he supported “dialing down” rates.

“Powell sealed the deal for a September cut at Jackson Hole — leaving intact our thesis for continued broadening/rotation,” said Ohsung Kwon at Bank of America Corp. “But don’t sleep on Nvidia earnings, a consistent driver of S&P returns and still a risk to markets if they disappoint.”

In commodities, oil dropped after a three-day rally, with the threat of a halt in Libyan supply countered by a still-shaky demand outlook. Gold fell.

Key events this week:

US Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Nvidia earnings, Wednesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic and Christopher Waller speak, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Friday

US personal income, spending, PCE; consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% as of 8:10 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1167

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 144.88 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1263 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3211

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $62,842.08

Ether fell 0.1% to $2,685.65

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.82%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.26%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 3.99%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.1% to $81.53 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

