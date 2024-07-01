European Stocks and Euro Rally After French Vote: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks and the euro rallied on speculation Marine Le Pen’s far-right party will struggle to win an outright majority in French elections, easing investor concern that the region’s second-largest economy was headed for a more radical policy shift.

France’s CAC 40 Index jumped 2.6% after the first round of voting showed Le Pen’s National Rally leading President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance by a smaller margin than some polls projected. A very strong showing for her party would have increased the odds of expansive fiscal policy in France, whose deficit already exceeds what’s allowed under European Union rules.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index climbed 1%, with banking stocks leading the advance. Societe Generale SA jumped 7.5%, while Credit Agricole SA rallied 5.1%. US equity futures were higher, signaling a positive opening on Wall Street later.

The euro climbed to its strongest level since mid June and the spread between yields on French 10-year bonds and equivalent German debt narrowed to the lowest in two weeks, reflecting a reduction in risk perceptions.

There is a sense of relief “that the far-right parties did not get the kind of majority that was feared,” Charu Chanana, a market strategist for Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore, told Bloomberg Television’s David Ingles and Stephen Engle.

France’s second round of voting will be held on July 7. The French political world is now embarking on a period of horse-trading. In constituencies where three people qualified for the runoffs, the third-placed candidate can withdraw to boost the chances of another mainstream party defeating the far right.

“With the result still uncertain for the second round, we are not in a rush to buy France and French names,” said Mohit Kumar, a strategist Jefferies. “However, an event risk is likely out of the way with an even more reduced probability of a Frexit scenario. The results are better than fears that neither far right nor the far left would have a free mandate to implement extreme policies. Hence, the immediate reaction is one of a relief rally.”

Japan’s Tankan

Asian shares gained, with South Korea’s benchmark gaining alongside Japan’s Topix. China’s 10-year bond yield fell to a record amid pessimism about the domestic economy.

While central banks in Europe have begun easing policy, the door was left open to an interest-rate increase in Japan later this month after data on Monday showed that confidence among Japan’s large manufacturers rose. The yield on the nation’s 10-year bond rose one basis point to 1.06%.

One in three economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicts a rate hike at the Bank of Japan’s next gathering. The yen dropped to the lowest level since 1986 last week, prompting some analysts to flag a heightened risk of a rate move as Governor Kazuo Ueda has pledged to watch the yen’s impact on inflation closely.

In corporate news, Boeing Co. agreed to buy back Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. for $37.25 a share in an all-stock deal that values the supplier at $4.7 billion, unwinding a two-decade separation as the embattled US plane-maker tries to fix is manufacturing defects. The US Justice Department will charge the company with criminal fraud, leaving the firm to choose between pleading guilty or taking the risk of going to trial, according to people familiar with the matter.

A swath of data indicated the US biggest economy is cooling without lasting damage to consumers. US consumer sentiment declined by less than initially estimated on expectations inflationary pressures will moderate and the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge marked its smallest advance in six months. Treasury 10-year notes were little changed on Monday.

“Going into the second half, there’s a lot of election election uncertainty and we think the dollar will be the best risk-off hedge,” Alex Loo, foreign exchange and macro strategist at TD Securities, told Annabelle Droulers and Shery Ahn on Bloomberg Television. “We do like its appeal as a safe-haven currency.”

In commodities, oil edged higher as traders weighed China’s economic outlook and geopolitical risks in Europe and the Middle East. Gold was little changed.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, Monday

Indonesia CPI, Monday

India HSBC Manufacturing PMI, Monday

UK S&P Global / CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI, Monday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Monday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Monday

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel speaks, Monday

RBA issues minutes of June policy meeting, Tuesday

South Korea CPI, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Tuesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Tuesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Tuesday

Australia retail sales, Wednesday

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

Poland rate decision, Wednesday

US FOMC minutes, ISM Services, factory orders, trade, initial jobless claims, durable goods, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Wednesday

Sweden’s Riksbank issues minutes of June meeting, Wednesday

Australia trade, Thursday

UK general election, Thursday

European Union provisional tariffs on China EVs set to be introduced, Thursday

ECB publishes account of June’s policy meeting, Thursday

US Independence Day holiday, Thursday

Thailand CPI, international reserves, Friday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

France trade, industrial production, Friday

Germany industrial production, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday

Canada unemployment, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1% as of 8:17 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.5% to $1.0765

The Japanese yen was little changed at 160.99 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2987 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2677

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.3% to $63,342.16

Ether rose 2.1% to $3,487.38

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.40%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.55%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.21%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.7% to $85.63 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

