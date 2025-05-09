European Stocks Boosted by Easing Tariff Tensions: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks gained, with Germany’s benchmark hitting a record high, as tariff tensions eased and European Central Bank policy makers suggested another interest-rate cut may be in store next month.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4%, on track for a fourth weekly advance, while Germany’s DAX Index became the first major European gauge to surpass its March record high, recouping all losses sparked by US President Donald Trump’s trade war. Among individual movers, Commerzbank AG rose as much as 3.5% after a rise in first-quarter profit.

Nasdaq 100 futures edged higher, looking set to extend a two-day gain in the underlying index. Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc., chipmaker Microchip Technology Inc. and software company CloudFlare Inc. rose in premarket trading after posting robust results.

Meanwhile, the trade optimism lifted Bitcoin as much as 3% to a three-month high while oil prices extended Thursday’s gain.

Investors are now focused on the outcome of the weekend trade talks between China and the US after Trump signaled the negotiations might result in tangible progress. A framework agreement with the UK on Thursday has stirred up optimism that trade tensions could be defused further, with the US adminstration said to be weighing dramatic tariff reductions for China.

“Much of the current rally can be explained by the relief triggered by the pause on tariffs and the US trade deal with the UK. There’s a sense that the worst is behind us in terms of newsflow,” said Thomas Brenier, head of equities at Lazard Freres Gestion in Paris.

Chinese Exports to US Slump 21% But Soar to Asia and Europe

Brenier said he was more optimistic on the outlook for European equities, given an improving macro picture “with all the investment plans that have been announced and a clearer visibility on the trajectory of interest-rate cuts for this year.”

The ECB has reduced rates seven times since last June and money markets are pricing two to three more move this year. On Friday ECB Governing Council members Olli Rehn and Gediminas Simkus said a cut was probably coming in June.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500’s 14% rebound since April 9 may be stalling, according to Bank of America Corp.’s Michael Hartnett, who recommends international stocks over US assets. Fund flows back that view, with about $9.3 billion fleeing US stocks in the past week, while $7 billion flowed to international equities, BofA said, citing EPFR Global data.

In bond markets, Treasuries were steady as investors sought out riskier assets while a gauge of the dollar snapped a two-day run of gains.

In Asia, MSCI’s benchmark gauge rose 0.7%, putting it line for a fourth straight week of gains. Hong Kong-listed Chinese stocks enjoyed a second straight week of gains, though Indian stocks and bonds extended their slide as hostilities with Pakistan escalated.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% as of 10:32 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1252

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 145.16 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2425 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3271

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $102,734.18

Ether rose 6.6% to $2,329.65

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.37%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.58%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.59%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 1.5% to $63.80 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $3,326.31 an ounce

