European Stocks Climb With Rates, US Data in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks advanced as signs of a cooling US labor market buoyed Federal Reserve rate-cut bets. Treasury yields climbed after their largest two-day drop this year.

Retailers led the advance in Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index, with Zara owner Inditex SA rallying more than 5% after a stronger-than-expected trading update. Contracts for US equities were steady.

In Asia, Indian stocks outperformed as an alliance partner of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party affirmed support to form a coalition government. The Nifty 50 Index rose more than 2%, recouping some of Tuesday’s loss when the gauge fell the most in four years.

US data showed job openings hit the lowest since 2021, reinforcing speculation that the Fed will be able to lower rates this year. Numbers due later Wednesday include private payroll figures and the latest reading on the US services sector. The 10-year Treasury yield advanced two basis points to 4.35% after sliding six basis points on Tuesday.

“Today’s trading will be driven largely by the job data and the ISM services in the US,” said Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at IG Markets in Paris. “Weak economic data has been typically welcomed as it suggested lower inflation, but I’m wondering now whether investors will start pricing a US slowdown.”

Meanwhile, traders are looking ahead to an expected reduction in the European Central Bank’s key lending rate from a record-high 4% on Thursday. While the policy path beyond this week’s cut is unclear, a start to the ECB’s easing cycle before the Fed, along with an improving outlook for earnings in Europe, could help the Stoxx 600 build on its record-setting rally this year.

“All in all, it’s a pretty good combination for stocks,” said Lilia Peytavin, a portfolio strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in Paris. “What’s crucial on Thursday is the new growth and inflation outlook of the ECB. We’re expecting growth to rebound in the euro zone in the coming quarters,” a development that should be positive for so-called cyclical stocks.

A Bloomberg gauge of dollar strength was little changed after eking out gains in the past two sessions. The yen pulled back against the greenback after Japan’s April wage data raised questions about the strength of gains in pay.

Markets are shifting focus to the slew of labor-market readings this week, including Friday’s US jobs report, for further clues on when the Fed will deploy rate cuts. To Bill Adams at Comerica Bank, the risk of wage-price pressures fueling inflation is falling, which has the Fed breathing easier than a few years ago. That’s probably why Chair Jerome Powell took it in stride when inflation accelerated earlier this year, saying hikes were unlikely, he said.

“The evidence is accumulating that the Fed should begin easing,” said Ronald Temple, chief market strategist at Lazard.

In commodities, oil was little changed after falling on Tuesday following an industry report that pointed to an increase in US crude stockpiles. Bitcoin topped $70,000.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

US ADP Employment, S&P services PMI, ISM services, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

China trade, forex reserves, Friday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US unemployment rate, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% as of 8:17 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.1%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0875

The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 155.90 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2541 per dollar

The British pound was unchanged at $1.2770

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1% to $71,137.24

Ether was little changed at $3,809.74

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.35%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.54%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.20%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.1% to $77.43 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,332.64 an ounce

