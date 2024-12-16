European Stocks Dip as China Retail Data Weigh: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — European stocks dropped on Monday as a weaker-than-expected retail print in China weighed on sentiment. Bitcoin hit a fresh record.

The Stoxx 600 index fell 0.2%, setting the gauge on course for a third day of declines. Nasdaq 100 contract futures rose 0.2% while those for the S&P 500 were little changed. Bloomberg’s dollar index snapped a six-day gain and US Treasuries ticked higher.

While China’s retail sales increased 3% from a year ago, the increase fell short of forecasts for 5% growth by economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The data builds on traders’ disappointment last week when Beijing pledged to boost consumption but failed to offer details on fiscal stimulus.

The retail-sales data “is a reflection of the dire situation there and how the stimulus efforts have prioritized optics over delivering meaningful economic improvements,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets in Singapore. “Even for a tactical recovery, we need more after a series of false starts and the risk of tariffs ahead.”

French bonds lagged peers as private-sector business activity shrank for a fourth month with the fall of the government over a budget dispute sapping confidence. The data followed Moody’s Ratings decision to cut the country’s credit rating in an unscheduled change late Friday.

In Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to lose a confidence vote in a move that would trigger fresh elections at a time when Europe’s biggest economy faces a path of decline.

Monday data showed that a contraction in German business activity eased a little in December, thanks to a resumption in services-sector growth, though manufacturers’ struggles worsened. For the entire euro-area, the private sector shrank less than anticipated thanks to a bigger than expected contribution from services.

“Fiscal support to the Germany economy will require time to take shape as the formation of a new coalition government could take weeks or months,” Brown Brothers Harriman strategists led by Win Thin wrote in a note to clients. “That means the European Central Bank will have to do the heavy lifting,” they said.

The tepid start for equity markets Monday comes as investors ready themselves for the final full week of trading this year with a series of central bank meetings including the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan and Bank of England. Some investors may also decide to take profit on this year’s almost 20% rally in global stocks.

Swaps traders are now pricing in around three quarter-point rate cuts by the Fed over the next 12 months. A week ago they had seen better than 50/50 odds of a fourth one.

“Central banks have been helpful in 2024 as they start cutting interest rates when the economy was still strong,” Marija Veitmane, senior multi-asset strategist at State Street Global Equities, told Bloomberg TV. Going forward, “what we need to rely on is earnings and where they can grow the fastest. In the US, we can still see solid growth.”

MSCI’s Asian equity gauge fell for a second day, weighed by a drop in Chinese shares. Benchmarks in Australia and Japan also slipped, with materials and consumer discretionary stocks leading regional declines. A gauge of Asian currencies slid to a two-week low.

Bitcoin rose as much 3.6% on President-elect Donald Trump’s support for digital assets and optimism about the upcoming inclusion of MicroStrategy Inc., an accumulator of the token, in a key US stock gauge. The advance helped to boost sentiment in the wider crypto market.

Key events this week:

Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing and Services PMI, Monday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Monday

UK S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMI, Monday

UK jobless claims, unemployment, Tuesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

US rate decision, Wednesday

Japan rate decision, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision

US revised GDP, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

China loan prime rates, Friday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday

US personal income, spending & PCE inflation, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 9:26 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0514

The Japanese yen was little changed at 153.72 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2882 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2648

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.8% to $104,690.34

Ether rose 2.5% to $3,950.66

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.38%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.25%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.38%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.8% to $73.90 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,657.01 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.