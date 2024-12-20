European Stocks Echo Drop in Asia Before PCE Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks fell following another weak session in Asia as traders grappled with a softening outlook for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts and the threat of a US government shutdown.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 weakened 1% to set the index on course for its worst week in three months. A key gauge of Asian shares dropped for a sixth day, its longest losing streak since April. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures contracts fell 0.8% and 1.2% respectively, leaving US markets poised to extend a pullback since Wednesday’s selloff.

Volatility has jumped in recent days following the Fed’s hawkish pivot, as traders question whether this year’s tech-fueled rally has sufficient momentum to extend further in a higher rates environment, despite a resilient US economy. Attention is now shifting to Friday’s personal consumption expenditures data for November, the Fed’s preferred measure of underlying inflation.

“It’s difficult to see where you get the upside surprise from,” Henry Allen, macro strategists at Deutsche Bank AG, told Bloomberg TV. “If the Fed does become more hawkish, we know those tech sector stocks are much more sensitive to rates. That’s potentially a real risk for that broader group and the broader equity market.”

The swaps market is implying between one and two quarter-point reductions for 2025, a decrease from a month ago when two cuts were fully priced. Treasuries were steady after the 10-year yield rose Thursday to 4.57%, a level last seen in May. A Bloomberg gauge for the dollar was on course for its best week in a month.

Concerns are also growing about the implications of the Republican-led House rejecting a temporary funding plan backed by President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday, with a US government shutdown looming in just over 24 hours.

The development can “inevitably increase the market volatility in the short term, especially after Fed’s hawkish pivot two days ago,” Jasmine Duan, a senior investment strategist at RBC Wealth Management Asia, told Bloomberg TV. Investors face risks from “potentially more sticky inflation and also the debt issue in the US,” she said.

Friday’s US options expiration, that has historically stoked turbulence, offers a final hurdle to end-of-year calm. The quarterly “triple-witching” will see some $6.5 trillion worth of options tied to individual stocks, indexes and exchange-traded funds fall off the board, this year’s largest, according to an estimate from derivatives analytical firm Asym 500.

In Asia, China’s one-year bond yield slumped to 1% for the first time since the global financial crisis, as traders ramped up bets on monetary easing.

The yen erased losses after Japan’s key inflation gauge strengthened for the first time in three months and Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato warned against currency speculation.

Bitcoin slid for a third day, extending its slide from a record high earlier this week. In commodities, oil declined for a second day to extend a weekly fall, as a strengthening US dollar pressured prices. Gold advanced.

Key events this week:

China loan prime rates, Friday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday

US personal income, spending & PCE inflation, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1% as of 9:48 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.7%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.8%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0378

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 156.69 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3057 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2498

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.6% to $94,781.07

Ether fell 4.1% to $3,274.92

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.55%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.30%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.59%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.8% to $72.27 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,605.65 an ounce

