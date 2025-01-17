European Stocks Get a Boost From Mining M&A Report: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — European stocks gained, with miners boosted by a report of M&A talks between two of the sector’s biggest names.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 rose 0.4%, on course for its strongest week since September. Basic resources shares led the gains, with Glencore Plc up 1.8% and Rio Tinto Group rising 1.2% after Bloomberg News reported that the companies held early-stage talks about combining their businesses. US futures signaled that the S&P 500 is poised to add to its strongest weekly performance since November’s election.

The pound weakened after a surprise drop in UK retail sales around last month’s crucial Christmas period, adding to earlier evidence of a struggling British economy. Sterling fell as much as 0.5% to near the weakest level since November 2023. UK government bond yields dropped.

Equities are ending a busy week packed with key economic data and major US bank earnings on a broadly stronger note. Investors are now turning their attention to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday and what his plans for increased tariffs, cutting taxes and cracking down on undocumented migrants will mean for assets.

The latest readings on US inflation this week suggested price pressures may be cooling enough to allow for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year, while Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp. joined peers in reporting solid earnings Thursday.

The dollar advanced against most of its Group-of-10 peers, though was still on track for the first weekly decline since November. Treasuries ticked higher, with the 10-year yield dropping two basis points to 4.60%.

In Asia, a gauge of regional stocks snapped a three-day winning streak as investors largely shrugged off the news that China’s economy had expanded at its fastest pace in six quarters.

China’s economy hit the government’s growth goal last year after an 11th-hour stimulus blitz and export boom turbocharged activity. But looming US tariffs threaten to take away a key driver of expansion.

“The biggest bright spot in the economy last year was exports, which was very strong especially if price factor was excluded,” said Jacqueline Rong, chief China economist at BNP Paribas SA. “That means the biggest problem this year will be US tariffs.”

Asian stocks are still set for a weekly gain, with the advance fueled in prior sessions by bets that Fed rate cuts may come sooner than previously expected.

Japanese shares fell Friday and the yen held its more than 1% gain against the greenback this week amid speculation the Bank of Japan will hike rates next week. Overnight index swaps on Friday showed as much as a 99% chance of a move by the BOJ at its Jan. 23-24 meeting, climbing from 71% on Wednesday.

Nintendo Co. shares slumped the most in more than three months after a glimpse of its next-generation Switch 2 console appeared similar in concept and design to the current model.

Elsewhere, shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. gained Friday after the world’s largest supplier of made-to-order chips forecast sales and capital expenditure for 2025 ahead of analysts’ estimates.

Treasuries Outlook

Nomura Holdings Inc. is joining T. Rowe Price in seeing a chance of 10-year Treasury yields rising to 6% this year, making the call days before Trump’s inauguration as the next US president.

Jitters over sticky inflation and the fiscal burden had sent the benchmark 10-year US yield to its highest level since late 2023 this week before easing as data showing cooling inflation revived bets for additional Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year.

In commodities, oil headed for a fourth straight weekly gain ahead of Trump’s second term, with traders seeking clarity on far-reaching sanctions and trade policies. Brent crude rose toward $82 a barrel, up about 2% this week, while West Texas Intermediate was near $79. Gold is set for a third straight week of advances.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US housing starts, industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% as of 8:28 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.1%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0295

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 155.56 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3468 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.2192

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $101,865.26

Ether rose 1.8% to $3,377.7

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.60%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.53%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.64%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.5% to $81.71 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,710.24 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu, Matthew Burgess and Divya Patil.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.