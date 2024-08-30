European Stocks Rally to Record High on Cooling Inflation Data

(Bloomberg) — European stocks rose to a record high, surpassing the previous intraday peak in June, as cooling inflation data in the region cemented expectations that interest rate cuts are coming.

The Stoxx 600 Index added as much as 0.4% to 526.66, bringing gains for the week to 1.6%. The index has rallied for the past four straight weeks, the longest streak since March, with investors growing increasingly confident that the European Central Bank will lower rates and that the global economy is continuing to grow.

Economic data on Friday showed that euro-zone consumer prices rose 2.2% from a year ago in August, a significantly slower pace than July’s 2.6%. The positive inflation news will help sustain the upbeat mood evident at the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole gathering last week, with Chair Jerome Powell joining ECB and the Bank of England officials in firmly signaling that rates are headed down.

After a difficult start to August, European equities have roared back, with retail shares and health-care companies leading the way. Investors are pricing two or three more rate cuts this year.

Still, there are risks to the inflation outlook, according to Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel. While data have broadly confirmed the ECB’s baseline outlook, bolstering confidence that the price target can be reached by the end of 2025, services inflation remains elevated and could yet hold back the overall retreat, Schnabel said Friday.

Investors will also be watching PCE data coming from the US, the Federal Reserve’s favored price gauge. Bloomberg Economics expects July’s data to revive discussions about a “Goldilocks” economy.

Given volumes are still relatively light with some of the world still on holiday mode, “a surprise number, in either direction, can have an outsized impact on markets,” according to Daniel Murray, Zurich-based chief executive officer of EFG Asset Management in Switzerland.

“The risk is that the PCE inflation data is stronger than expected and that is used as an excuse for a selloff,” added Murray.

Among single stocks, Thyssenkrupp AG fell as the company said its steel unit’s chief executive officer will leave following a dispute over the beleaguered division’s future.

