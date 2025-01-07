European Stocks Rise as CPI Data Affirms Rate Path: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European equities edged higher on Tuesday after money markets shrugged off a pickup in regional inflation and kept their expectations for European Central Bank interest-rate cuts on track.

The Stoxx 600 rose 0.2%, clawing back losses of as much as 0.4%. Banking stocks were the biggest laggards, while financial services outperformed. US stock futures were little changed.

Euro-zone consumer prices rose 2.4% from a year ago in December, up from 2.2% in November and matching the median estimate in a Bloomberg poll. The increase was largely driven by energy costs, which climbed for the first time since July, Eurostat said.

Wagers on ECB rate cut expectations remained steady, with swaps pricing pointing to just over 100 basis points easing by year-end.

For European markets, “a lot of bad news is priced in already,” Florian Ielpo, head of macro reserach at Lombard Odier Asset Management, told Bloomberg TV. “You have a recovery that is only starting and that recovery can come with a tad more inflation. European equities could be capturing some of that in the next 12 months.”

In the broader market, traders are still grappling with the prospect of rising trade tensions after Donald Trump denied a report that he might moderate plans for across-the-board tariffs when he retakes the White House. Washington’s move to blacklist some Chinese companies, including Tencent Holdings Ltd., is another reminder of growing frictions.

Tencent fell as much as 8% in Hong Kong. Naspers Ltd., Tencent’s biggest backer and Africa’s largest-listed company, fell more than 9% in Johannesburg. Prosus NV extended declines in Amsterdam.

The dollar dipped 0.3% to extend Monday’s losses. The Canadian dollar advanced for a second day following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation as head of the Liberal Party.

Monday’s political headlines triggered the most hectic trading day in nearly two months in the currency options markets. Volumes surged to $108 billion by the close of trade, surpassing the activity seen on the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan monetary policy announcement days last month, according to data from Depository Trust and Clearing Corp.

US Treasuries were little changed. In the UK, the 30-year bond yield rose to the highest since 1998 as traders made room for a sale of debt.

Also on investors’ minds is Friday’s US jobs report that is expected to show employers tempered hiring to wrap up a year of moderating yet still-healthy labor market. The data is unlikely to alter the view of Fed officials that they can slow the pace of rate cuts amid a durable economy and inflation that’s dissipating only gradually.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Tuesday

US job openings, trade, ISM services, Tuesday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Tuesday

Eurozone PPI, consumer confidence, Wednesday

US ADP employment, Fed minutes, consumer credit, Wednesday

Fed’s Christopher Waller speaks, Wednesday

China CPI, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

US state funeral and national day of mourning for former President Jimmy Carter is a federal holiday, Thursday

Fed’s Patrick Harker, Thomas Barkin, Jeff Schmid and Michelle Bowman speak, Thursday

Japan household spending, leading index, Friday

US jobs report, consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 10:14 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.0428

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.66 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.3337 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.2566

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $101,441.03

Ether fell 0.4% to $3,656.1

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.63%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.45%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.64%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.2% to $76.43 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,643.30 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Julien Ponthus.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.