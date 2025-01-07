European Stocks Rise as CPI Data Affirms Rate Path: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) — European equities edged higher on Tuesday after money markets shrugged off a pickup in regional inflation and kept their expectations for European Central Bank interest-rate cuts on track.
The Stoxx 600 rose 0.2%, clawing back losses of as much as 0.4%. Banking stocks were the biggest laggards, while financial services outperformed. US stock futures were little changed.
Euro-zone consumer prices rose 2.4% from a year ago in December, up from 2.2% in November and matching the median estimate in a Bloomberg poll. The increase was largely driven by energy costs, which climbed for the first time since July, Eurostat said.
Wagers on ECB rate cut expectations remained steady, with swaps pricing pointing to just over 100 basis points easing by year-end.
For European markets, “a lot of bad news is priced in already,” Florian Ielpo, head of macro reserach at Lombard Odier Asset Management, told Bloomberg TV. “You have a recovery that is only starting and that recovery can come with a tad more inflation. European equities could be capturing some of that in the next 12 months.”
In the broader market, traders are still grappling with the prospect of rising trade tensions after Donald Trump denied a report that he might moderate plans for across-the-board tariffs when he retakes the White House. Washington’s move to blacklist some Chinese companies, including Tencent Holdings Ltd., is another reminder of growing frictions.
Tencent fell as much as 8% in Hong Kong. Naspers Ltd., Tencent’s biggest backer and Africa’s largest-listed company, fell more than 9% in Johannesburg. Prosus NV extended declines in Amsterdam.
The dollar dipped 0.3% to extend Monday’s losses. The Canadian dollar advanced for a second day following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation as head of the Liberal Party.
Monday’s political headlines triggered the most hectic trading day in nearly two months in the currency options markets. Volumes surged to $108 billion by the close of trade, surpassing the activity seen on the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan monetary policy announcement days last month, according to data from Depository Trust and Clearing Corp.
US Treasuries were little changed. In the UK, the 30-year bond yield rose to the highest since 1998 as traders made room for a sale of debt.
Also on investors’ minds is Friday’s US jobs report that is expected to show employers tempered hiring to wrap up a year of moderating yet still-healthy labor market. The data is unlikely to alter the view of Fed officials that they can slow the pace of rate cuts amid a durable economy and inflation that’s dissipating only gradually.
Key events this week:
- Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Tuesday
- US job openings, trade, ISM services, Tuesday
- Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Tuesday
- Eurozone PPI, consumer confidence, Wednesday
- US ADP employment, Fed minutes, consumer credit, Wednesday
- Fed’s Christopher Waller speaks, Wednesday
- China CPI, PPI, Thursday
- Eurozone retail sales, Thursday
- US state funeral and national day of mourning for former President Jimmy Carter is a federal holiday, Thursday
- Fed’s Patrick Harker, Thomas Barkin, Jeff Schmid and Michelle Bowman speak, Thursday
- Japan household spending, leading index, Friday
- US jobs report, consumer sentiment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 10:14 a.m. London time
- S&P 500 futures were little changed
- Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed
- The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5%
- The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.1%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%
- The euro rose 0.4% to $1.0428
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.66 per dollar
- The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.3337 per dollar
- The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.2566
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $101,441.03
- Ether fell 0.4% to $3,656.1
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.63%
- Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.45%
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.64%
Commodities
- Brent crude rose 0.2% to $76.43 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,643.30 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
–With assistance from Julien Ponthus.
©2025 Bloomberg L.P.