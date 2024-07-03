European Stocks Rise With Boost From Rates Outlook: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks rose, tracking a record S&P 500 close, on optimism about US interest-rate cuts after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said inflation is getting back on a downward path.

Much of the spotlight continues to be on politics, on the eve of elections in the UK. In France, the benchmark CAC 40 index rallied more than 1% as anti-National Rally parties attempt to prevent Marine Le Pen’s far-right group from achieving an absolute majority in the final round of legislative voting on Sunday. Europe’s regional Stoxx 600 index advanced 0.7%, led by technology stocks.

US equity futures were steady ahead of a session that will be shorter than usual because of the July 4 holiday. The S&P 500 closed above 5,500 for the first time on Tuesday, its 32nd record this year. The Nasdaq 100 also set an all-time high with its first close above 20,000.

“We are in a situation where momentum in the US equity market is still strong, we are seeing inflation tick lower and increasing odds of a Fed cut in September, all of which should be sufficient to keep the rally going,” said Guy Miller, chief market strategist at Zurich Insurance Co.

A global MSCI Inc. index measuring both developed and emerging markets is at a record high, evidence of the broadly positive sentiment toward stocks. The S&P 500 has added more than $16 trillion in value from a closing low in October 2022, thanks to solid earnings, the craze over artificial intelligence and expectations that interest rates will drop.

Later Wednesday, investors will look to US initial jobless claims and ADP employment data for more clues on the policy outlook. Fed Chair Powell acknowledged the central bank has made “quite a bit of progress” in reducing inflation but emphasized officials need more evidence before lowering rates. The dollar and Treasuries were little changed.

Markets are also gearing up for the all-important US payrolls reading due Friday. Economists expect the report to show employers added about 190,000 workers in June and the unemployment rate likely held at 4%.

“There are clear signs the US economy and labor markets are slowing and that should be confirmed by Friday’s payrolls data, laying the path for the Fed to cut in September,” Zurich Insurance’s Miller said.

Still, recent European political turmoil has posed risks to the positive view on equity markets. Data show that as the French snap election jolted markets, hedge funds sold the region’s stocks. The move was driven by both long positions being unwound and short positions being added in roughly equal amounts, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage desk.

Europe suffered the biggest reduction in overweight positions among regions globally in June, reversing the buying trend seen in May, Goldman said. Funds cut the most exposure to financial stocks, particularly banks, with net selling for that sector the largest since November 2021.

Elsewhere Wednesday, Asian stocks notched their longest stretch of gains since May. Japanese equities rose, with the benchmarks now less than 1% from their record highs.

Oil climbed to near a two-month high on signs of a significant drawdown in US crude stockpiles. The American Petroleum Institute reported crude inventories shrank 9.2 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. If confirmed in official figures later Wednesday, that would be the largest drop in barrel terms since January.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

US Fed minutes, ADP employment, ISM Services, factory orders, initial jobless claims, durable goods, Wednesday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Wednesday

UK general election, Thursday

US Independence Day holiday, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US jobs report, Friday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7% as of 10:26 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0760

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 161.82 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3077 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2696

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.3% to $60,499.41

Ether fell 2.2% to $3,340.35

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.44%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.63%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.23%

Commodities

Brent crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,343.36 an ounce

