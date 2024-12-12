European Stocks Steady Ahead of ECB Rate Decision: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks edged higher and bonds fell ahead of an expected interest-rate cut by the European Central Bank, as signs of a thaw in US-China relations buoyed sentiment.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was little changed at the open, with China-exposed sectors including luxury-goods makers and miners among the outperformers. The offshore yuan gained and index of Chinese shares trading in Hong Kong jumped over 2% after the country’s commerce ministry said it’s open to trade talks with the US. That followed an earlier report that US President-elect Donald Trump had invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend his inauguration next month.

Futures contracts on US stocks slipped along with a gauge of dollar strength. The 10-year Treasury yield ticked higher.

With the case for a Federal Reserve rate cut next week now all but sealed, investors are awaiting the ECB’s policy decision later Thursday. The central bank is set to cut interest rates for the fourth time this year, loosening constraints on the region’s struggling economy as inflation nears 2%, according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts. Policy makers disagree, however, on the extent of loosening needed in this cycle.

“We anticipate a dovish 25-basis-point rate cut, alongside signals of flexibility on future adjustments,” said Mohamad Al-Saraf, an FX and rates analyst at Danske Bank. “While such an outcome is unlikely to significantly move EUR/USD, post-decision communication will be pivotal, given divisions within the Governing Council.”

Economists also expect the Swiss National Bank to lower borrowing costs on Thursday.

US consumer-price index data released on Wednesday was in line with expectations, cementing forecasts for the Fed to cut rates by 25 basis points later in December. Swaps traders have now virtually priced in such a move, compared with a 75% chance a week ago. An index of dollar strength fell Thursday, moderating a gain on Wednesday that was helped along by the higher Treasury yields.

“I remain a bull, and continue to envisage a solid rally into year-end, particularly with the majority of this year’s scheduled event risk – barring next week’s FOMC decision – now out of the way, clearing the path to further upside,” said Michael Brown, a senior research strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd.

Asian equities have rebounded after recording back-to-back monthly losses as expectations of more growth measures from Beijing and a likely Fed rate cut bolster sentiment. Traders are awaiting details from China’s two-day Central Economic Work Conference that is expected to map out policies for next year, following stimulus signals from top leaders.

“The conclusion of the CEWC should bring more clarity on policy path, which should reflect the tone of the Politburo meeting of more support measures in the coming year,” said Marvin Chen, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.

Chinese authorities set a stronger-than-expected yuan fixing on Thursday, extending their support for the currency after it slid on a Reuters report that the nation is considering FX depreciation next year.

Elsewhere in Asia, the yen was little changed after falling in the previous three sessions. Bank of Japan officials see little cost to waiting before raising interest rates, while still being open to a hike next week depending on data and market developments, according to people familiar with the matter.

In commodities, oil steadied after a three-day gain, as traders digested US comments flagging possible tighter curbs on Russian and Iranian flows, and looked ahead to a monthly outlook from the International Energy Agency. Gold was little changed.

Key events this week:

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:12 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0513

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 152.61 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.2642 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2762

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $100,729.03

Ether rose 2.2% to $3,916.4

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.29%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.16%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.35%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.3% to $73.77 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,715.30 an ounce

