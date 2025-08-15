Ex-Pictet Boss Leaves Switzerland Ahead of Inheritance Tax Vote
(Bloomberg) — One of Switzerland’s top private bankers has moved to Italy, ahead of an upcoming vote on increasing inheritance tax.
Renaud De Planta, who stepped down as Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s managing partner last year, has relocated to the neighboring nation, according to a person familiar with the matter. He continues to sit on the bank’s board as well as the Swiss National Bank’s Bank Council.
De Planta and his wife will still pay taxes in Switzerland, a considerable multiple of those in Italy, the person said. The banker has close personal ties to Italy, having grown up there for a significant part of his childhood and speaking the language, they said.
De Planta could not immediately be reached for comment.
The move comes as Swiss voters are set to decide in November if the state should be able to take half of all assets above 50 million Swiss francs ($62.1 million) passed on after death.
