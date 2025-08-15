The Swiss voice in the world since 1935

Ex-Pictet Boss Leaves Switzerland Ahead of Inheritance Tax Vote

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — One of Switzerland’s top private bankers has moved to Italy, ahead of an upcoming vote on increasing inheritance tax.

Renaud De Planta, who stepped down as Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s managing partner last year, has relocated to the neighboring nation, according to a person familiar with the matter. He continues to sit on the bank’s board as well as the Swiss National Bank’s Bank Council.

De Planta and his wife will still pay taxes in Switzerland, a considerable multiple of those in Italy, the person said. The banker has close personal ties to Italy, having grown up there for a significant part of his childhood and speaking the language, they said.

De Planta could not immediately be reached for comment.

The move comes as Swiss voters are set to decide in November if the state should be able to take half of all assets above 50 million Swiss francs ($62.1 million) passed on after death.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
28 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Are you noticing or anticipating any changes in your life as a result of the tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump?

How do you think your life could be impacted by the US tariff policy? Let us know.

Join the discussion
8 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
11 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR