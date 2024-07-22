Factbox-Key aspects of Ukraine’s unprecedented $20 billion debt restructuring deal

reuters_tickers

2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) – Ukraine announced on Monday a preliminary deal with a bondholder group to restructure $19.7 billion in debt. The ad hoc group controls 22% of the bonds, and the government said investors holding an additional 3% of bonds, also indicated their support for the deal.

Key aspects of the agreement, which bondholders must now vote to approve, include the following points.

HAIRCUT

– A 37% nominal haircut on Ukraine’s outstanding international bonds which would save the country $11.4 billion in payments over the next three years.

NEW BONDS

– Two series of bonds issued to replace the existing claims.

– The first, a standard bond series, would make up 40% of outstanding claims. It would start paying interest from next year, with maturities ranging from 2029-2036. It would amortise from 2029.

– A second series making up 23% of the outstanding claim is designed to mature between 2030-2036.

– The second series would not pay interest until 2027, but would include a contingent component, meaning that if the economy outperformed IMF expectations in 2028, payments could ramp up and the overall haircut could be reduced to 25%.

– Both sets of bonds are expected to be index-eligible by leading providers – a key factor for investors.

BONDS ISSUED BY STATE-OWNED FIRMS

– Bonds issued by state agency Ukravtodor – which is in charge of building and maintaining roads – would receive the same treatment as sovereign bonds. The government statement did not mention power grid operator Ukrenergo’s bonds.

BONDS AND WARRANTS

– The deal would remove cross default clauses between the bonds and Ukraine’s $2.6 billion GDP warrants.

– While the warrants were not restructured, the government said it would “ensure the fair and equitable treatment of holders of the warrants in any prospective future liability management.”