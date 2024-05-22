Fire at Novo Nordisk office building under control

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -A large fire that broke out at a Novo Nordisk office building in Denmark on Wednesday has been brought under control, the local fire department said.

The blaze started outside but later spread to an office building at the company’s Bagsvaerd location, which houses the global headquarters of Novo, maker of the blockbuster Wegovy weight-loss treatment and the Ozempic diabetes drug.

Live television images from the scene showed plumes of thick grey smoke. Local police advised nearby residents to stay indoors and keep windows closed, although there were no reports of injuries.

A company spokesperson said the affected facility was an office building, but declined to comment further on its use.

A spokesperson for the Copenhagen fire department said the fire was under control, though efforts to fully extinguish the flames were still ongoing.

A Novo Nordisk construction site in the Danish city of Kalundborg was hit by a fire last week, although the company said at the time it did not believe this would delay plans to boost production.

