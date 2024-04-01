Fire at Uralmash factory in Russia’s Yekaterinburg extinguished

MOSCOW (Reuters) -A fire broke out on Monday at the Uralmash factory, a large heavy industry enterprise in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, Russia’s emergencies ministry said, adding hours later that it has been extinguished.

Russia’s RIA news agency quoted the factory’s management as saying that the 4,000-square-metre building which was on fire did not belong to the company although it was located on its territory.

TASS cited the emergencies ministry as saying that part of the roof of the building where electric transformers were being produced collapsed. There have been no reports of casualties.

It was not clear what had caused the fire.

Uralmash produces equipment for mining, metal works, the cement industry and energy facilities including nuclear power plants.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge, Kirsten Donovan and Alison Williams)