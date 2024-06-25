Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
First ammunition shipment from Czech initiative arrived in Ukraine, says PM

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The first shipment of ammunition from a Czech initiative has arrived in Ukraine, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a post on social media platform X on Tuesday.

The Czech Republic has led an effort to buy ammunition, with funding from NATO allies, to make up for shortage on the frontlines with Russia.

“The first shipment of ammunition from our initiative arrived in Ukraine some time ago,” Fiala said on X. “We are doing what it takes.”

The Czechs said in May that the first 50,000 to 100,000 artillery shells would reach Ukraine in June.

They said they so far had around 1.7 billion euros in payments or firm commitments from 15 donor countries, which was enough for half a million artillery rounds to be delivered to Ukraine by the end of the year.

About 20 countries have pledged to take part in the Czech initiative, but only five had delivered payments by the end of May: Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Portugal and Canada.

