Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

First woman to lead Canada’s armed forces takes command

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Ismail Shakil

OTTAWA (Reuters) – General Jennie Carignan took over as Canada’s chief of the defense staff on Thursday in a ceremony that made her the first woman to command the country’s armed forces.

Trained as a military engineer, Carignan has commanded troops in Afghanistan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iraq and Syria during her 35 years in the Canadian Army.

“I feel ready, poised and supported to take on this manifold challenge,” Carignan said at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa.

“Conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East, heightened tensions elsewhere around the world, climate change, increased demands on our personnel at home and abroad, and threats to our democratic values and institutions are but a few of the complex challenges we need to adapt to and counter,” Carignan said.

Carignan takes over from General Wayne Eyre, who served as the top military commander since 2021, at a time when Canada is aiming to increase defense spending and modernize its armed forces.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his government’s intention to reach NATO’s defense-spending target of 2% of GDP by 2032. Canada’s defense spending is expected to be 1.39% of GDP in the 2024-25 fiscal year, according to government projections.

The armed forces are struggling to meet recruitment goals and have been slow to replace outdated equipment.

Last November, the head of the navy said the service was in “a critical state” and might not be able to carry out its basic duties in 2024.

“We’re facing many internal challenges such as recruitment and retention,” Carignan said. “We know the challenges we face and what we need to do to address them.”

Trudeau, who called Carignan “a role model for all Canadians and for the world”, has pursued policies designed to boost gender equality since taking office in 2015.

In 2018, he appointed Brenda Lucki as the first female head of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The last two governors general, Canada’s official representative of the British monarchy, have been women. Trudeau named them both.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
61 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR