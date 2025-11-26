Beer sales decline again in Switzerland

Further decline in beer sales in Switzerland Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The downturn in the Swiss beer market continues. In the last brewing year 2024/25 (as of end September), beer sales including non-alcoholic beers shrank by 1.8% to 4.72 million hectolitres.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bierabsatz in der Schweiz weiter gesunken Original Read more: Bierabsatz in der Schweiz weiter gesunken

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The boom in craft beers is declining. On the other hand, demand for traditional beer styles such as lager, pale ale and increasingly pilsner is on the rise again, the Swiss Brewers’ Association (SBV) announced to the media in Zurich on Thursday.

Non-alcoholic beer is included in the figures for the first time. In contrast to alcoholic beer, the output of non-alcoholic beer grew by 13% to 353,307 hectolitres, bringing the share of non-alcoholic beer to 7.5% after 7% in the previous year.

Without the non-alcoholic beers, the situation looks even bleaker. Sales of beer with alcohol fell by 2.8% to 4.37 million hectolitres.

Gastronomy continues to slow down

The catering trade continued to suffer. The proportion of beer sales accounted for by the catering trade fell from 31.4% in the previous year to 30.7% at present. This means that people are increasingly buying their beer in shops. This contrasts to 20 years ago, when the share in each sector was fairly equal.

“Rural and beverage-centred restaurants in particular are struggling with dwindling customer numbers and therefore struggling to survive,” wrote the association. If coronavirus loans also have to be paid, it will be tight for many.

More

More Best of SRG content How Switzerland lost – and regained – its beer This content was published on For decades, the Swiss beer market was dominated by a cartel. Its collapse ushered in a period of upheaval and innovation. Read more: How Switzerland lost – and regained – its beer

In addition, the traditional “regulars’ table” (Stammtisch in German) is under generational pressure and is literally dying out, wrote the brewery association. “There is nothing comparable to follow.” The population’s changing leisure, spending and consumer behaviour is also an important reason for the current negative trend.

External Content

People are increasingly withdrawing into their private lives, explained the SBV. The 14 to 29-year-olds in particular are going to fewer parties or clubs. Leisure time is shifting more towards individual and digital activities.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories