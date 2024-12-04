Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Foreign affairs

Argentina’s Milei to visit Switzerland in January 2025

Javier Milei attended the 54th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos in January 2024. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller
Javier Milei attended the 54th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos in January 2024. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Argentina’s Milei to visit Switzerland in January 2025

Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei plans to visit Switzerland on January 24, 2025, to attend an event organised by the Liberal Institute in Zurich.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Meanwhile, Argentinian media have reported that Milei will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual gathering in Davos, which is planned from January 20-24. However, there has been no official confirmation of Milei’s WEF appearance yet.

According to the organisers of the Zurich event, the time and location of Milei’s appearance at the Liberal Institute think tank have not yet been set.

“There is probably no other politician in the world who is currently promoting liberal reforms with such consistency and vigour,” the institute said in a statement. The director is Olivier Kessler, the protagonist behind the No Billag initiative in Switzerland.

More

It will not be his first visit to Switzerland. He attended the WEF earlier this year on his first trip abroad as president of Argentina. Unlike many other guests, Milei did not travel to Switzerland on a private jet but on a scheduled plane, allegedly to save money. On his arrival, he was greeted by fans at Zurich Airport.

Milei became president of Argentina at the end of 2023 amid a severe economic crisis and announced a radical austerity programme. The once wealthy country suffers from a bloated state, low industrial productivity and a large shadow economy that deprives it of considerable tax revenue.

Milei hopes to get South America’s second-largest economy back on track. The government has already cut thousands of jobs in the public sector, reduced subsidies and slashed social programmes.

More

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

