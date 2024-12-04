Argentina’s Milei to visit Switzerland in January 2025

Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei plans to visit Switzerland on January 24, 2025, to attend an event organised by the Liberal Institute in Zurich.

Meanwhile, Argentinian media have reported that Milei will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual gathering in Davos, which is planned from January 20-24. However, there has been no official confirmation of Milei’s WEF appearance yet.

According to the organisers of the Zurich event, the time and location of Milei’s appearance at the Liberal Institute think tank have not yet been set.

“There is probably no other politician in the world who is currently promoting liberal reforms with such consistency and vigour,” the institute said in a statement. The director is Olivier Kessler, the protagonist behind the No Billag initiative in Switzerland.

It will not be his first visit to Switzerland. He attended the WEF earlier this year on his first trip abroad as president of Argentina. Unlike many other guests, Milei did not travel to Switzerland on a private jet but on a scheduled plane, allegedly to save money. On his arrival, he was greeted by fans at Zurich Airport.

Milei became president of Argentina at the end of 2023 amid a severe economic crisis and announced a radical austerity programme. The once wealthy country suffers from a bloated state, low industrial productivity and a large shadow economy that deprives it of considerable tax revenue.

Milei hopes to get South America’s second-largest economy back on track. The government has already cut thousands of jobs in the public sector, reduced subsidies and slashed social programmes.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

