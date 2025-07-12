Defence Minister Pfister stresses importance of Swiss mission in Balkans

Swiss Defence Minister Martin Pfister takes part in a ceremony in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on July 8, 2025. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

During a visit to the Balkans region last week, Swiss Defence Minister Martin Pfister met Swisscoy peacekeeping troops in Kosovo. The security situation in the country is still too unstable to cease the deployment of the Swiss soldiers, he said following his visit.

The first stop on his two-day working visit was to Swisscoy troops in Mitrovica, in northern Kosovo. Swiss soldiers are stationed there for an operation to promote peace between the Serbian and Albanian communities. “I am fascinated by the scale of the commitment; it is an important contribution to the region,” said Pfister.

The Swisscoy peacekeeping contingent currently numbers up to 215 soldiers. It has been operational for over 25 years and is part of the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR). The Swiss provide surveillance, logistics, transport, and engineering services, among other things.

Promotion of peace

The aim of last week’s visit by the new defence minister, who has been in office for 100 days, was to learn about the security situation and Switzerland’s role in its commitments to promoting peace.

Switzerland’s involvement in the western Balkans is an essential component of international cooperation in Europe, the defence ministry said.

Bilateral talks in Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina

In addition to visiting the Swiss military, Pfister held bilateral talks with his counterparts in Kosovo and Bosnia-Herzegovina. The minister took the opportunity to reiterate Switzerland’s commitment to peacekeeping in the region.

“Stabilisation is also important for people’s perspective, so that they stay here,” Pfister told Swiss public television, RTS.

Stability also important for Switzerland

According to the defence minstry, stability in this region is of great interest to Switzerland from the perspective of security policy, the economy and migration policy.

Alongside the troops stationed in Kosovo since 2004, up to 20 Swiss soldiers are participating in the European Union Force’s (EUFOR-) ALTHEA mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina. They are carrying out observation missions under the auspices of the EU’s stabilisation force.

The mission, which costs around CHF50 million (CHF62.7 million) per year, was authorised by Swiss parliament until the end of 2026. Pfister says this commitment remains essential. The Federal Council is therefore preparing an extension until 2027, he said on Tuesday, while specifying that ultimately, it is parliament that will decide.

