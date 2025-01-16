Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign Affairs

Global conflict threat tops 2025 risks: WEF

Global risks: State conflicts in first place in 2025
Global risks: State conflicts in first place in 2025 Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Global conflict threat tops 2025 risks: WEF
Listening: Global conflict threat tops 2025 risks: WEF

Global conflict has been cited as the gravest threat to the world this year, in a World Economic Forum survey of around 900 business leaders, risk analysts and political decision-makers.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This Global Risks Report 2025 was presented by the World Economic Forum (WEF) Foundation shortly before its annual meeting in Davos. The immediate threat of conflict is by far the most important factor, cited by almost 25% of respondents.

This was followed by extreme weather (14%), trade confrontations (8%) and misinformation and disinformation (7%) as major risks. With a slightly longer time horizon, cyber espionage, misuse of artificial intelligence and loss of biodiversity were also cited as risks.

The WEF summit begins on January 20 and lasts four days. Almost 3,000 participants are expected to attend, including 60 heads of state and government and numerous ministers. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is on the list, as is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Donald Trump, who will be sworn in for a second term as US President on Monday, is to be digitally connected to a dialogue with participants three days later.

The interviewees were concerned about less cooperation and many solo efforts. According to WEF, this threatens stability and progress on the issues at hand. They see cohesion between countries and within societies at risk. The foundation has published its 20th report on global risks.

Managing Director of WEF, Mirek Dušek, calls on managers to work together more. “In a world characterised by deepening divides and cascading risks, the world’s leaders have a choice: foster collaboration and resilience or face increasing instability. The stakes have never been higher.”

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Teaser: Listen to our Inside Geneva Podcast. Available on all major podcast platforms.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
30 Likes
30 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Do you worry about the environmental impact of AI?

Current artificial intelligence tools need huge amounts of energy and natural resources to function. Does this affect the way you use them?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
56 Likes
94 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss Steel maintains plans to cut 130 jobs at Emmenbrücke

More

Swiss Steel to cut 130 jobs in Emmenbrücke

This content was published on Lucerne-based steelmaker Swiss Steel has confirmed it will cut 130 jobs in Emmenbrücke, despite the emergency aid promised by Switzerland’s parliament.

Read more: Swiss Steel to cut 130 jobs in Emmenbrücke

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR